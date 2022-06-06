Columbus McKinnon : CMCO FY 2022 Annual Report

Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, our key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.

Columbus McKinnon (Nasdaq: CMCO) is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials.

L E T T E R F R O M T H E P R E S I D E N T A N D CEO

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS

Fiscal 2022 was A YEAR OF SIGN IFICANT PROG RESS and represents a step chan ge for Columbus McKi nnon as we execute on our strategic transformation. We are advancing on the path to being the global leader in intellig ent motion solutio ns for material handling. Columbus McKi nnon is uniquely positioned at this point in history to solve several of the world 's critical challenges. We are ce ntral to the i nvestments being made in

infrastructure, a key player in global efforts to localize and rebalance supply chains, a crucial element in the need for automation in the midst of

shortages in labor availability, and at the forefront of addressi ng

requi rements for safe, erg onomic material handling in a world of factory automation and di rect-to-consumer delivery.

CORE GROWTH FRAM EWORK: REIMAGINED OUR FUTURE THROUGH ACQUISITIONS AND GROWTH INITIATIVES

We beg an fiscal 2022 with the acquisition of Dorner Manufacturing which added a new precision conveyance platform to drive scale, improve our growth profile and en hance margins. This platform expanded our intelligent motion capabilities with a broad er offering for mate rial handlin g, provided access to attractive markets with strong secular tailwinds and diversified our revenue stream with higher margin busin ess. We financed the acquisition using a combination of debt and eq uity and, because of our strong cash gene ration, we were able to both quickly de-lever and complete an additional bolt-on acquisition to enhance our precision conveyance platform. Garvey Corporation was acquired in December of 2021 and provides an important competitive adva ntage through the combination of Garvey's leading accumulation technology with Dorner's high speed, high precision, low profile conveyi ng solutions.

We also accelerated our organic growth through initiatives leve raging our core growth framework, looking outward to our customers and markets to cla rify opportunities while in novating with automation and rethinking our commercial strategy. We introduced several new products including the

Intelli-Connect™ Mobile App that provides easy remote access to esse ntial crane and hoist performance information and were a clear ind ustry lead er with the launch of the fi rst electric chain hoist with remote monitoring and wireless programmi ng. Within our co nveying platform, we continue to innovate with the introduction of several break-through products, includi ng the AquaGard LP conveyor that features a low- profi le stainless-steel frame with compact en d-roller pulleys. It is designed to fit in tight spaces in and around other machi nery, making it the ideal sanita ry conveyor for the packaging, pharmaceutical and food industries. Geographically, we are addressing gaps and structuring the organization to better serve targeted areas while leveragi ng our global footprint to enable fu rther market share gains.

We also benefited from core market recovery and increasing demand across targeted secula r-growth markets. The food and beve rage, life scien ces and di rect-to-consu mer markets were robust and the entertain ment market began to pick up nicely in the latter half of the year.

We achieved top tier growth performance for the year with record sales of $907 millio n, up 40% over the prior year, even while we were challenged with the ineffici en cies associated with the pandemic, labor shortages and supp ly chain constrai nts. Acquisitio ns contributed $1 45 million while we grew 17% organically. Our team demonstrated exception al agility and resilie nce throughout the year as we juggled production schedules based on the availability of supplies and labor while remaining laser focused on our customer's needs.