Columbus McKinnon : CMCO FY 2022 Annual Report

Columbus McKinnon (Nasdaq: CMCO) is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials.
Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, our key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
2022
2021
2020
2019
Fiscal Year Ended March 31,
2018
Income Statement Data
$
649,642
876,282
Net sales
$
906,555
$
809,162
$
$
839,419
220,225
283,186
304,997
Gross profit
315,730
285,061
34.8 %
33.9 %
35.0 %
34.8
Gross margin
%
34.0 %
42,255
89,824
69,442
Income from operations
73,781
68,331
8.1 %
6.5 %
11.1 %
7.9
Operating margin
%
8.1 %
9,106
59,672
42,577
Net income
29,660
22,065
$
0.38
1.80
Net income per diluted share
$
1.04
$
2.50
$
$
0.95
$
1.57
3.24
1
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share
$
2.83
$
3.20
$
$
2.53
Balance Sheet Data
$
1,150,432
1,093,272
1,061,571
Total assets
$
1,685,707
$
$
$
1,142,446
620,283
629,687
630,412
Total liabilities
912,904
734,217
248,954
251,306
300,320
Total debt
511,226
363,318
46,827
136,856
229,227
Total debt, net of cash
395,836
300,297
$
530,149
431,159
Total shareholders' equity
$
772,803
$
463,585
$
$
408,229
39.8
%
32.0 %
35.2
%
41.1
Total debt/capitalization
%
47.1 %
33.9
%
8.1 %
22.8
%
34.7
Total debt, net of cash/net total capitalization
%
42.4 %
Other Data
$
98,890
79,499
Operating cash flow
$
48,881
$
106,795
$
$
69,661
28,153
29,126
32,675
Depreciation and amortization
41,924
36,136
$
(12,300)
(9,432)
(12,288)
Capital expenditures
$
(13,104)
$
$
$
(14,515)
9.3 %
14.5 %
17.2
2,3
Working capital (excl. cash and debt)/sales
15.5 %
%
17.9 %
51.5
59.4
55.5
2
Days sales outstanding
53.0
54.3
4.4
3.9
3.7
2
Inventory turns
3.9
3.6
3,224
2,653
2,997
3,128
3,328
Employees
The Company believes that non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share is a meaningful measure of financial performance in comparing period-to-period results. Please see the table at the back of this report for a reconciliation of GAAP net income per diluted share to non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share. This information should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.
F Y20 1 9 working capital/sales days sales outstanding and in ventory turns exclude the Tire Shredder business which was di vested on December 28 20 1 8 and Crane Equipment & Service Inc and Stahlhammer Bommern GmbH, each of which were divested on February 28, 2019.
3 )<2022 working capital/sales excludes the impact of the December 1, 2021, acquisition of Garvey Corporation.
FY 2022 SALES
Latin America
Linear Motion
Canada
Asia Pacific
3
%
4
%
10%
5
%
Automation
by
13%
by
29%
Geographic
Product
Lifting
Market
59%
Category
61%
16%
Europe,
Conveying
Solutions
Solutions
Middle East
U.S.
& Africa
FY2022 Sales: $906.6 million
Sales
Cash Flow
Total Debt,
(in millions)
from Operations
Net of Cash
(in millions)
(in millions)
$839.4
$876.3
$906.6
$106.8
$98.9
$809.2
$34.2
$395.8
$38.3
$649.6
$79.5
$300.3
$69.7
$48.9
$229.2
$136.9
$801.1
$842.1
$46.8
'18
'19
'20
'21
'22
'18
'19
'20
'21
'22
'18
'19
'20
'21
'22
Sales Divestitures
L E T T E R F R O M T H E P R E S I D E N T A N D CEO
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS
Fiscal 2022 was A YEAR OF SIGN IFICANT PROG RESS and represents a step chan ge for Columbus McKi nnon as we execute on our strategic transformation. We are advancing on the path to being the global leader in intellig ent motion solutio ns for material handling. Columbus McKi nnon is uniquely positioned at this point in history to solve several of the world 's critical challenges. We are ce ntral to the i nvestments being made in
infrastructure, a key player in global efforts to localize and rebalance supply chains, a crucial element in the need for automation in the midst of
shortages in labor availability, and at the forefront of addressi ng
requi rements for safe, erg onomic material handling in a world of factory automation and di rect-to-consumer delivery.
CORE GROWTH FRAM EWORK: REIMAGINED OUR FUTURE THROUGH ACQUISITIONS AND GROWTH INITIATIVES
We beg an fiscal 2022 with the acquisition of Dorner Manufacturing which added a new precision conveyance platform to drive scale, improve our growth profile and en hance margins. This platform expanded our intelligent motion capabilities with a broad er offering for mate rial handlin g, provided access to attractive markets with strong secular tailwinds and diversified our revenue stream with higher margin busin ess. We financed the acquisition using a combination of debt and eq uity and, because of our strong cash gene ration, we were able to both quickly de-lever and complete an additional bolt-on acquisition to enhance our precision conveyance platform. Garvey Corporation was acquired in December of 2021 and provides an important competitive adva ntage through the combination of Garvey's leading accumulation technology with Dorner's high speed, high precision, low profile conveyi ng solutions.
We also accelerated our organic growth through initiatives leve raging our core growth framework, looking outward to our customers and markets to cla rify opportunities while in novating with automation and rethinking our commercial strategy. We introduced several new products including the
Intelli-Connect™ Mobile App that provides easy remote access to esse ntial crane and hoist performance information and were a clear ind ustry lead er with the launch of the fi rst electric chain hoist with remote monitoring and wireless programmi ng. Within our co nveying platform, we continue to innovate with the introduction of several break-through products, includi ng the AquaGard LP conveyor that features a low- profi le stainless-steel frame with compact en d-roller pulleys. It is designed to fit in tight spaces in and around other machi nery, making it the ideal sanita ry conveyor for the packaging, pharmaceutical and food industries. Geographically, we are addressing gaps and structuring the organization to better serve targeted areas while leveragi ng our global footprint to enable fu rther market share gains.
We also benefited from core market recovery and increasing demand across targeted secula r-growth markets. The food and beve rage, life scien ces and di rect-to-consu mer markets were robust and the entertain ment market began to pick up nicely in the latter half of the year.
We achieved top tier growth performance for the year with record sales of $907 millio n, up 40% over the prior year, even while we were challenged with the ineffici en cies associated with the pandemic, labor shortages and supp ly chain constrai nts. Acquisitio ns contributed $1 45 million while we grew 17% organically. Our team demonstrated exception al agility and resilie nce throughout the year as we juggled production schedules based on the availability of supplies and labor while remaining laser focused on our customer's needs.
COLUMBUS MC KINNON BUSINESS SYSTEM (CMBS):
STRUCTURE AND DISCIPLINE TO SCALE IN ALL CONDITIONS
During this period of su pply disruptio n, high inflation and
COLUMBUSMC KINNON IS
UNIQUELY POSITIONED AT THIS
macroeconomic uncertai nty, we remain intensely focused on
POINT IN HISTORY TO SOLVE
execution. We are taki ng fu rther actions to deliver operational,
SEVERAL OF THE WORLD S
cost and price improveme nts while executi ng to address
CRITICAL CHALLENGES
in creasi ng customer demand. We are strengthening our
foundation and developing a scalable top-tier enterprise that
can perform in all co nditions. While delivering for our customers, we are continuing to advance our longer-term objectives. We remain very encouraged by our prospects, and while inflation and supply chain challenges may be impacting the business in the near term, we have an unwavering focus on achieving top-tier pe rformance.
While addressi ng fiscal 2022's challenges, we delivered operating income of $74 million - a 75% year-over-year increase - and earnings per diluted sha re of $1 .04. Adjusted earnings per diluted share 1 were $2.83, up from $1 .57 in fiscal 2021.
I believe fiscal 2022 was a proof point for Columbus McKin non's progress as we execute on our strategy to transform the Company. During the year, we strengthened the core competen cies required for su ccess, developed tools to enable scalable execution and collaboratively created plans to unlock our potential and go fu rther than we co uld have previously imagined. This is CMBS at work within
Columbus McKin non as we take the Company to the next level.
DEFINING OUR PURPOSE
During the year, we em barked on an initiative to uncover our why - a pu rpose th at would unite the
Company around a single reason for existence. We wa nted to better understand the impact we have on the world and give our employees and customers a pu rpose with which they could connect. After hund reds of inte rviews with our associates and months of work, we found a pu rpose statement that truly defines why we do what we do:
TOGETHER WE CREATE INTELLIGENT MOTION SOLUTIONS THAT MOVE THE WORLD FORWARD AND IMPROVE LIVES "
For nearly 150 years, Colum bus McKi nnon products have been used to lift, position, convey and secure materials around the world. As we transform into a global leader in intellig ent motion solutions, we are integrating material handli ng solutio ns with auto mation technology and creating in novative, intelligent offerings that enable the interconnectivity of equipment that ultimately helps move the world forward and improve lives. Our products make a difference and are used day after day in critical applications around the world.
CULTURE OF PERFORMANCE, ACCOUNTABILITY AND COM MUNITY
Fiscal 2022 was a very exciting year for Columbus McKin non as we reimagined our future and advan ced our strategic transformation. We completed two transformative acquisitions and delivered terrific results for the year, includi ng 40% growth in revenue, 75% growth in operating income and 81% growth in adjusted EBITDA1 Looking forward, we are unwavering in our intent on creating a better, more scalable, and more profitable busin ess model for Colu mbus McKinnon as we evolve into the global leader in intelligent motion solutio ns for material handling.
This will take a cultu re that is driven by our pu rpose and valu es. Our transformati on is as much about our internal work as it is about our success externally. I wa nt to em phasize how pro ud I am of our global team of tale nted Colum bus McKinnon associates and their progress along this journey. They have
Adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures which the Company beli eves is useful in evaluati ng performance. See the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measu res in the back of this Annual Re port.
