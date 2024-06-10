I'm proud of what our talented and diligent team has accomplished. Grounded in purpose-driven performance, we are dedicated to improving the lives of our customers, the communities we serve and the associates who work at Columbus McKinnon. We are committed to being the leading and most trusted provider of material handling solutions focusing on safety, efficiency and productivity. Our team comes to work every day with one united purpose: creating intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives.

Fiscal 2024 was a defining year for Columbus McKinnon, proving that our platform could once again perform in a dynamic macroeconomic environment. We delivered record financial performance and made significant progress advancing our commercial, operational and transformation initiatives. Our results are a testament to our business model and the growing impact of our transformation.

Over the last year, we acted with speed and agility amid unprecedented conditions. The team excelled, even in the context of the lingering effects of the pandemic, heightened geopolitical risk, labor shortages, the highest level of inflation experienced in decades and market fears of recessionary conditions weighing on investors and customers.

While it's not possible to know exactly what this next year will hold, we do know that our customers will depend on us to deliver, both on behalf of themselves and their customers. Our associates, who share my passion for serving our customers and strive to win each day, position us to deliver after another year of record results.

We are executing on what we can control and have significantly improved our operating performance over the last year as we have focused on the areas that are most important to our customers. We shortened our lead times, improved our on-time delivery and reduced our past due backlog to normalized levels. These accomplishments translate into an improved customer experience and enable us to capture additional share of wallet with existing customers and grow with new customers.

We took advantage of identified opportunities across our geographies and end markets and invested to position ourselves for the future. We are making significant strides towards differentiating our business and enhancing our core capabilities.

We are growing, strategically repositioning our company and generating cash, which provides dry powder to reinvest into our growth framework where we have multiple levers to drive more scale. We believe that increasing scale will become a compounding advantage as we execute our strategy over time.