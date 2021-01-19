Log in
Columbus McKinnon Corporation

COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION

(CMCO)
Columbus McKinnon : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 per Share

01/19/2021 | 06:31am EST
Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion control products, technologies, and automated systems and services for material handling, announced today that its Board of Directors declared at its meeting on Monday, January 18, 2021, payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2021. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 23.9 million shares of common stock outstanding.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion control products, technologies and automated systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail work stations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 619 M - -
Net income 2021 2,86 M - -
Net Debt 2021 76,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 345x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 967 M 967 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 997
Free-Float 96,7%
Technical analysis trends COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 42,43 $
Last Close Price 40,48 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David J. Wilson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Fleming Chairman
Gregory P. Rustowicz CFO, VP & Head-Investor Relations
Ernest R. Verebelyi Chairman-Emeritus
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION5.31%967
CATERPILLAR INC.6.92%105 729
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.19.07%53 793
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.48%12 961
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.6.91%2 950
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.11.28%1 865
