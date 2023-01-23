Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Columbus McKinnon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCO   US1993331057

COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION

(CMCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-23 pm EST
35.01 USD   +0.69%
04:27pColumbus Mckinnon Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pColumbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share
BU
01/18Columbus McKinnon Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share

01/23/2023 | 04:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about February 21, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.6 million shares of common stock outstanding.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION
04:27pColumbus Mckinnon Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pColumbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share
BU
01/18Columbus McKinnon Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
01/09Columbus Mckinnon Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
01/09Columbus McKinnon Appoints Rebecca Yeung to Board of Directors
BU
01/09Columbus McKinnon Corporation Appoints Rebecca Yeung to Board of Directors
CI
2022Columbus Mckinnon : December Investor Presentation
PU
2022COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Transcript : Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 20..
CI
2022COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS A..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 930 M - -
Net income 2023 52,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 995 M 995 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 224
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Columbus McKinnon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 34,77 $
Average target price 37,40 $
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Wilson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Rustowicz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
Richard H. Fleming Chairman
Liam G. McCarthy Independent Director
Heath A. Mitts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION7.08%995
PACCAR, INC.0.22%34 495
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG1.05%26 085
EPIROC AB (PUBL)12.04%23 789
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.5.98%22 870
KOMATSU LTD.3.53%21 689