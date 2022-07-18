Log in
    CMCO   US1993331057

COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION

(CMCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
29.07 USD   +1.18%
04:34pCOLUMBUS MCKINNON : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share - Form 8-K
PU
04:30pCOLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pColumbus McKinnon Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.07 a Share, Payable Aug. 15 to Shareholders as of Aug. 5
MT
Columbus McKinnon : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share - Form 8-K

07/18/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly
Dividend of $0.07 per Share

BUFFALO, NY, July 18, 2022 - Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2022. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.6 million shares of common stock outstanding.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems.The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available atwww.columbusmckinnon.com.

Contacts:
Gregory P. Rustowicz Investor Relations:
Senior Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer Deborah K. Pawlowski
Columbus McKinnon Corporation Kei Advisors LLC
716-689-5442 716-843-3908
greg.rustowicz@cmworks.com dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

Disclaimer

Columbus McKinnon Corporation published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 20:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
