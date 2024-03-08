Safe Harbor Statement

These slides, and the accompanying oral discussion (together, this "presentation"), contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "illustrative," "intend," "likely," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "shall," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document, including, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects and our fourth quarter fiscal 2024 guidance; (ii) our operational and financial targets and capital distribution policy; (iii) general economic trend and trends in the industry and markets; (iv) the risk and costs associated with the integration of, and our ability to integrate acquisitions successfully to achieve synergies; (v) the proper application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates and judgements, (vi) the effectiveness of our new facility in Monterrey, Mexico to provide cost savings and margin improvement and (vii) the Company's Net Leverage Ratio as of the end of fiscal 2024; (viii) the amount of debt to be paid down by the Company during the fourth quarter of 2024; (ix) the competitive environment in which we operate; are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Columbus McKinnon undertakes no duty to update publicly any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Forward-lookingNon-GAAP Measures

This presentation will discuss some non-GAAP ("adjusted") financial measures which we believe are useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures are noted and reconciliations of comparable GAAP with non- GAAP measures can be found in tables included in the Supplemental Information portion of this presentation.

Use of Forward-lookingNon-GAAP Financial Metrics

This presentation presents forward-looking statements regarding non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of these forward- looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with post-closing adjustments and the factors described above. Any variation between the Company's actual results and preliminary financial data described in this presentation may be material.

2