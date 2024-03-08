Q4 FY'25 Non-Deal Roadshow
Global Leader in Intelligent Motion Solutions for Material Handling
- Leading global lifting and automation company providing professional-grade solutions for solving customers' critical material handling requirements
- World's 2nd Largest Hoist Company; #1 in the United States
- Leader in Precision Conveyance
- Enhancing our strategic positioning through outsized growth in precision conveyance, automation and linear motion that are less cyclical.
- Delivering significant growth and margin expansion executing our transformation through our growth framework, "CMBS" business system and 80/20 Process.
Product Mix
10%
Linear Motion
14%
Automation
16%
Conveying Solutions
60%
Lifting Solutions
Market
Capitalization1
$1.1B
Net Sales3
$1.0B
Total Addressable
Market2
$20B
3 Year Sales
Growth CAGR3
16%
World-Wide
Employees
~3,500
Adj EBITDA Margin
Expansion1
+440 bps
Year History
150
Free Cash Flow3,4
$76M
Geographic Mix
EMEA
Americas29% 65%
Manufacturing Facilities:
APAC
6%
• Americas: 12
- EMEA: 6
- APAC: 2
Seasoned Leader With Extensive History Of Safely, Efficiently And Ergonomically Positioning Materials
Intelligent Motion Solutions
Four Categories of Solutions to Address Customers' Unique Motion Control Needs
Lifting
Precision Conveyance
Automation
Linear Motion
~$8.0B TAM1
- Leading global position in lifting
- Lifting capacity from 1/8 ton to ~140 tons
- Manual chain, electric chain and wire rope hoists
- Reliable, high-quality products
- End-to-enddigital solutions
~$5.2B TAM1
- Develops and manufactures complex intralogistics solutions connecting robots and workspaces with asynchronous conveying technology
- Specialty conveying provides growth platform in fragmented market
- Tailwinds from megatrends like automation, onshoring, ecommerce, electrification and life sciences
~$4.5B TAM1
- Design and develop drives and controls for lifting, linear motion and conveying systems
- Used in intelligent material handling solutions from ceiling to floor across entire product portfolio
- Solutions designed to increase uptime, enhance productivity and improve customer safety
~$2.3B TAM1
- Linear actuators with lifting capacity up to 50 tons, screw jacks, rotary unions and super cylinders
- Demonstrated leadership and differentiated offering
- Serving a breadth of end markets from rail to warehousing to defense
$20B1 Total Addressable Market with Tailwinds from Megatrends in Attractive End Markets
5
Secular Growth Markets Provide Tailwinds
Precision Conveying Platform Added Attractive Vertical Markets with Enduring Tailwinds
Food,
Beverage &
Consumer
Goods
Life Sciences /
Pharma
E-Commerce
Custom designed sanitary and easy to clean conveyors engineered to the strictest USDA guidelines
Customizable designs built for precision, speed, and to FDA / industry standards for clean- room certifications
Single piece picking, robotics integration to automate picking and sorting functions
~8%1
~3%1
~2%1
Strategy Aligned With Significant Megatrends That Are Driving High-Single-Digit Growth Trends
6
CMCO Transformation Strategy
EVOLVES THE ENTERPRISE FROM CYCLICAL INDUSTRIAL TO A TOP-TIER, SECULAR GROWTH, INTELLIGENT MOTION SOLUTIONS BUSINESS
ADVANCES CMCO TO ~$1.5 BILLION IN REVENUE AND 21% ADJUSTED EBITDA
TARGETS MID-SINGLEDIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH AND $220 MILLION OF M&A GROWTH
INCREASES DIGITAL CAPABILITIES WITH INVESTMENTS IN TECHNOLOGY ENABLERS THAT SUPPORT GROWTH AND COST OPTIMIZATION
ELEVATES COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE WITH COLUMBUS MCKINNON BUSINESS SYSTEM (CMBS)
STRENGTHENS TALENT PROCESSES, IMPROVES THE ORGANIZATION & BUILDS BENCH STRENGTH
Targeting Top-tier Performance Over The Strategic Planning Period
7
Advancing Along our Transformation Path
Targeting $1.5 Billion In Revenue and ~21% EBITDA Margin in FY2027, with a Diversified Revenue & Business Mix
REVENUE
GROWTH RATE
FY21
Linear Motion
& Automation
Lifting
Solutions
Q3 FY24
TTM
Linear Automation
Motion 14%
10%
Specialty
Conveying
16%
Lifting
Solutions 60%
FUTURE
Specialty
Conveying Linear
Motion
Automation
Lifting
Solutions
EBITDA
MARGIN
Executing Strategic Plan by Transforming the Portfolio to Higher Growth, Technology-Driven Platforms
8
CMCO
FRAMEWORKTRANSFORMATION
Performance And Shareholder Value
9
Strong Track Record Creating Value Through M&A
September 2015
Acquisition of Magnetek, Inc. for ~$182M added automation capabilities
January 2017
Acquisition of STAHL CraneSystems from Konecranes for ~$218M strengthens leading global position in lifting solutions
April 2021
Acquisition of Dorner for
$485M advances Intelligent Motion strategy and creates platform for scalable growth
December 2021
Acquisition of Garvey for $74M expands conveying solutions platform
May 2023
Acquisition of montratec® for
$110M expands precision conveyance and automation
M&A Pipeline
Target Screen
2015 2016
Acquisition Committee
Feedback
Outreach
Due Diligence
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Decision
Programmatic
M&A
December 2018
Tire Shredder
Divestiture of Tire
Shredder Business
February 2019
Divestiture of Stahlhammer
Bommern GmbH to Turbo
Investment BV
Inc.
Transforming Columbus McKinnon Into A Top-Tier, Higher Growth, Higher Margin Enterprise
10
