    CMCO   US1993331057

COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION

(CMCO)
Columbus McKinnon : Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

07/29/2021 | 06:47am EDT
Q1 Fiscal Year 2022

Financial Results Conference Call

July 29, 2021

David J. Wilson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Gregory P. Rustowicz

Vice President - Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Safe Harbor Statement

These slides, and the accompanying oral discussion (together, this "presentation"), contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: future sales, earnings and plans; the success of the integration of Dorner Mfg. Corp. ("Dorner") into Columbus McKinnon Corporation (the "Company", "Columbus McKinnon", "CMCO" or "our") to achieve cost and revenue synergies and the amount of such synergies and integration costs; the ability of the Company to achieve market success and earnings per share accretion expectations; the ability of the Company to achieve its Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy, involve known and unknown risks, and are based upon current information and expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated if the information on which those estimates were based ultimately proves to be incorrect or as a result of certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the integration of Dorner into the Company to achieve cost and revenue synergies, the ability of the Company and Dorner to achieve revenue expectations, global economic and business conditions including the impact of COVID-19, conditions affecting the industries served by us and our subsidiaries, conditions affecting our customers and suppliers, competitor responses to our products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, facility consolidations and other restructurings, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, foreign currency fluctuations, the integration of acquisitions, including the acquisition of Dorner, and other factors disclosed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as our current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation will discuss some non-GAAP ("adjusted") financial measures which we believe are useful in evaluating our performance. You should not

consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results compared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP ("adjusted") measures are noted and reconciliations of comparable GAAP with non-GAAP measures can be found in tables included in the Supplemental Information portion of this presentation.

2

Solid Start to Fiscal 2022

Dorner acquisition exceeding expectations

Strong growth, expanding margins and record backlog

  • Sales of $213.5 million increased 53.5% including 23.9% organic growth
  • Gross margin of 34.7%; record 36.3% adjusted gross margin including 80 basis points contribution from Dorner

• Operating margin of 5.0%; 11.1% adjusted operating margin expanded 750 basis points; Dorner added 70 basis points

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 16.0%

Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy focused on growth initiatives

  • Strong demand from all markets; Dorner sales exceeded expectations
  • Achieved record backlog of $247.4 million, increased 44.1% in total and 20.5% organically compared with trailing quarter
  • Success with automation products and solutions; Gaining ground with Compass™ online CPQ* tool
  • Columbus McKinnon Business System gaining momentum

Accelerating growth initiatives and driving profitability

*Configure, Price Quote

3

Launched Inaugural CSR Report

ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP

CLIMATE CHANGE & ENERGY MANAGEMENT

WASTE MANAGEMENT & RECYCLING

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EMPLOYEE HEALTH & SAFETY

TALENT MANAGEMENT

DEI

PRODUCT QUALITY & INNOVATION

PURPOSE, MISSION, VISION, VALUES

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

CUSTOMER INTIMACY

GOVERNANCE & ETHICS

ETHICS & COMPLIANCE

ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT

BOARD GOVERNANCE

Strategic Initiatives

  • Five-yearplan - based on baselines, gap analysis & target setting
  • Tightly aligned with business strategy
  • Prioritized by impact, risk assessment and opportunity for value
  • Metrics and goals embedded in business functions

Advancing ESG priorities aligned with materiality assessment

4

Intelli-Connect™ Mobile+

Advanced intelligence capabilities for data-driven decision making

  • Expands remote hoist and crane monitoring capabilities and enables predictive maintenance
  • Differentiates product offering to drive pull-through sales
  • Increases uptime by reducing mean time to failure and recovery
  • Enhances safety by not requiring physical access to overhead crane controls
  • Real time monitoring of usage, operational parameters, remaining service life and fault events
  • Creates maintenance and inspection records for compliance

Executing NPD strategy and expanding portfolio of intelligent products

5

Disclaimer

Columbus McKinnon Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 898 M - -
Net income 2022 52,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 1 299 M 1 299 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 651
Free-Float 97,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 45,85 $
Average target price 68,00 $
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Wilson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Rustowicz CFO, VP-Finance & Head-Investor Relations
Richard H. Fleming Chairman
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Independent Director
Liam G. McCarthy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION18.11%1 299
CATERPILLAR INC.16.16%115 824
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-28.70%32 408
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.15%9 418
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.51.94%3 905
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-6.23%1 725