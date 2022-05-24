Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Columbus McKinnon Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CMCO   US1993331057

COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION

(CMCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:01 pm EDT
32.91 USD   -0.36%
05/23Columbus McKinnon's Stock Multiple Should Be Consistent With 'Higher-Margin Peers' Amid Recent Buyouts, Barrington Says
MT
05/12David J. Wilson Joining Modine Manufacturing Company Board of Directors
PR
05/11Columbus McKinnon Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
Columbus McKinnon : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Paradowski Mark R
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP [CMCO] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Sr. VP & Chief Digital Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
205 CROSSPOINT PARKWAY
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
GETZVILLE NY 14068
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Paradowski Mark R
205 CROSSPOINT PARKWAY

GETZVILLE, NY14068

Sr. VP & Chief Digital Officer
Signatures
Mark R. Paradowski 2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) 365.8798 restricted stock units became fully vested on 5/20/2022, of which 178 were traded and .8798 were converted to cash to satisfy tax withholding obligations.
(2) 901.9598 restricted stock units became fully vested on 5/20/2022, of which 441 were traded and .9598 were converted to cash to satisfy tax withholding obligations. The number of shares vesting on 5/20/2022 was previously reported as 900.1416 and the additional 1.8182 shares are attributable to prior dividend reinvestments, and these shares were also sold and converted to satisfy tax withholding obigations.
(3) 302.3484 restricted stock units became fully vested on 5/22/2022, of which 147 were traded and .3484 were converted to cash to satisfy tax withholding obligations.
(4) Includes 5,325.3669 shares of restricted stock issued to reporting person subject to forfeiture in whole or part; 365.8798 shares become fully vested 5/20/2023, 721.2481 shares become fully vested 5/18/2023, 1,221.2390 shares become fully vested 50% per year for two years beginning 5/17/2023, and 3,017 shares become fully vested 33.33% per year for 3 years beginning 5/16/2023, if reporting person remains an employee of issuer.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Columbus McKinnon Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
