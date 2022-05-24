Columbus McKinnon : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Paradowski Mark R
COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP [CMCO]
Sr. VP & Chief Digital Officer /
205 CROSSPOINT PARKWAY
GETZVILLE
NY
14068
Paradowski Mark R
205 CROSSPOINT PARKWAY
GETZVILLE, NY14068
Sr. VP & Chief Digital Officer
Mark R. Paradowski
2022-05-24
Explanation of Responses:
(1)
365.8798 restricted stock units became fully vested on 5/20/2022, of which 178 were traded and .8798 were converted to cash to satisfy tax withholding obligations.
(2)
901.9598 restricted stock units became fully vested on 5/20/2022, of which 441 were traded and .9598 were converted to cash to satisfy tax withholding obligations. The number of shares vesting on 5/20/2022 was previously reported as 900.1416 and the additional 1.8182 shares are attributable to prior dividend reinvestments, and these shares were also sold and converted to satisfy tax withholding obigations.
(3)
302.3484 restricted stock units became fully vested on 5/22/2022, of which 147 were traded and .3484 were converted to cash to satisfy tax withholding obligations.
(4)
Includes 5,325.3669 shares of restricted stock issued to reporting person subject to forfeiture in whole or part; 365.8798 shares become fully vested 5/20/2023, 721.2481 shares become fully vested 5/18/2023, 1,221.2390 shares become fully vested 50% per year for two years beginning 5/17/2023, and 3,017 shares become fully vested 33.33% per year for 3 years beginning 5/16/2023, if reporting person remains an employee of issuer.
