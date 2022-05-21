Com Guard com : CGUD FY2022 3rd Qtr Financial Statements
Results of Operations
For the three months ended March 31, 2022
Sales
During the three months ended March 31, 2022, sales were $22,000 compared to $11,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $11,000. Sales during both periods were primarily related to consulting services.
Selling, general and administrative
For the three months ended March 31, 2022, selling, general and administrative expenses were $104,000 compared to $87,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $17,000 The increase in FY 2021 was primarily attributed to an increase in legal fees.
For the nine months ended March 31, 2022
Sales
During the nine months ended March 31, 2022, sales were $34,000 compared to $19,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $15,000. Sales during both periods were primarily related to consulting services.
Selling, general and administrative
For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, selling, general and administrative expenses were $272,000 compared to $256,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 a decrease of $16,000. The increase in FY 2021 was primarily attributed to an increase in legal fees.
Liquidity and capital resources
We have financed our operations primarily through cash generated from the sale of our stock and loans to us. The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. During the nine months ended March 31, 2022, the Company suffered net losses of $646,000. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had a working capital and stockholders' deficiency of $17,337,000. Historically, the Company has sustained its operations primarily through equity and debt financing. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
Quarterly Report
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
March 31, 2022
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
PAGE
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021
Consolidated Statements of Operations for three and six months ended March 31, 2022 and
2021 (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(unaudited)
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
COM-GUARD.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
ASSETS
2021
2021
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
-
$
1,000
Other current assets
571,000
566,000
Total assets
$
$
572,000
567,000
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
203,000
$
203,000
Accrued expenses
11,921,000
11,271,000
Line of credit - bank
25,000
25,000
Notes payable
5,759,000
5,799,000
Total current liabilities
17,908,000
17,298,000
Stockholders' equity
Series A convertible preferred stock, $.001 par value, 6,000,000
6,000
6,000
shares issued and outstanding
Common stock, $.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,
543,000
503,000
502,289,901 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
Additional paid-in-capital
11,030,000
11,030,000
Accumulated deficit
(28,916,000)
(28,270,000)
Total stockholders' equity
(17,337,000)
(16,731,000)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
$
571,000
567,000
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
22,000
$
11,000
$
34,000
$
19,000
Selling, general and administrative
104,000
87,000
272,000
256,000
Loss from operations
(82,000)
(82,000)
(238,000)
(161,000)
Other Income (expense)
Interest expense
(136,000)
(135,000)
(408,000)
(408,000)
Net loss
$
$
$
$
(218,000)
(211,000)
(646,000)
(645,000)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
$
$
$
(0.0004)
(0.0004)
(0.0012)
(0.0013)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding -
basic and diluted
542,289,901
502,289,901
542,289,901
502,289,901
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
COM-GUARD.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY FOR THE YEAR ENDED June 30, 2021 AND The Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
Preferred Stock
Shares
Amount
Balance, July 1,
6,000,000
$
6,000
2020
Net loss
-
-
Balance, June 30,
6,000,000
$
6,000
2021
Stock issued for
convertible debt
Net loss
Balance, March 31,
6,000,000
$
6,000
2022
Common Stock
Additional
Accumulated
Paid-In
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Total
502,289,901
$
503,000
$
11,030,000
$
-27,406,000
$
-15,867,000
-
-
-
-864,000
-864,000
502,289,901
$
503,000
$
11,030,000
$
-28,270,000
$
-16,731,000
40,000,000
40,000
-
40,000
-646,000
-646,000
542,289,901
$
543,000
$
11,030,000
$
-28,916,000
$
-17,337,000
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
