Com Guard com : CGUD FY2022 3rd Qtr Financial Statements

Results of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2022

Sales

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, sales were $22,000 compared to $11,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $11,000. Sales during both periods were primarily related to consulting services.

Selling, general and administrative

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, selling, general and administrative expenses were $104,000 compared to $87,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $17,000 The increase in FY 2021 was primarily attributed to an increase in legal fees.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022

Sales

During the nine months ended March 31, 2022, sales were $34,000 compared to $19,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $15,000. Sales during both periods were primarily related to consulting services.

Selling, general and administrative

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, selling, general and administrative expenses were $272,000 compared to $256,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 a decrease of $16,000. The increase in FY 2021 was primarily attributed to an increase in legal fees.

Liquidity and capital resources

We have financed our operations primarily through cash generated from the sale of our stock and loans to us. The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. During the nine months ended March 31, 2022, the Company suffered net losses of $646,000. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had a working capital and stockholders' deficiency of $17,337,000. Historically, the Company has sustained its operations primarily through equity and debt financing. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.