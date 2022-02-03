Com2uS : Organization of Investor Relations Event

Organization of Investor Relations Event
|
1. Date & Time
|
Opening Date
|
Time
|
From
|
To
|
From
|
To
|
2022-02-11
|
2022-02-11
|
10:30AM
|
11:30AM
|
2. Place
|
-
|
3. Participant
|
Analysts and Institutional Investors
|
4. Purpose
|
4Q21 and FY2021 Earnings Release
|
5. Method
|
Conference Call
|
6. Major Contents
|
4Q21 & FY2021 Earnings Release and Q&A Session
|
7. Sponsor
|
Com2uS Corporation
|
8. Opening Decision Date
|
2022-02-03
|
9. Person in charge of IR
|
Department(Name)
|
IR Department (Woojin Kong, Manager)
|
Contact Number(Fax Number)
|
+82 2-6929-4724 (+82 2-6292-6015)
|
10. IR Material Publication
|
Publication Date
|
2022-02-11
|
Publication Place
|
Website(https://com2us.com) IR Materials
