    A078340   KR7078340007

COM2US CORPORATION

(A078340)
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Com2uS : Organization of Investor Relations Event

02/03/2022 | 02:39am EST
Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time Opening Date Time
From To From To
2022-02-11 2022-02-11 10:30AM 11:30AM
2. Place -
3. Participant Analysts and Institutional Investors
4. Purpose 4Q21 and FY2021 Earnings Release
5. Method Conference Call
6. Major Contents 4Q21 & FY2021 Earnings Release and Q&A Session
7. Sponsor Com2uS Corporation
8. Opening Decision Date 2022-02-03
9. Person in charge of IR Department(Name) IR Department (Woojin Kong, Manager)
Contact Number(Fax Number) +82 2-6929-4724 (+82 2-6292-6015)
10. IR Material Publication Publication Date 2022-02-11
Publication Place Website(https://com2us.com) IR Materials

Disclaimer

Com2uS Corporation published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 532 B 0,44 B 532 B
Net income 2021 119 B 0,10 B 119 B
Net cash 2021 664 B 0,55 B 664 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 1 432 B 1 191 M 1 432 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 068
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart COM2US CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Com2uS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COM2US CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 120 500,00 KRW
Average target price 194 866,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Byeong-Joon Song Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Il Kim Head-Legal & Compliance Support
In-Hyuk Park Independent Director
Sang-Goo Lee Independent Director
Young-Kuk Lee Director & Head-Business Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COM2US CORPORATION-23.83%1 191
SNAP INC.-31.81%54 186
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
ANGI INC.-8.58%4 275
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-32.99%4 275
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-27.80%4 216