Com2uS : Organization of Investor Relations Event

Financials KRW USD Sales 2021 532 B 0,44 B 532 B Net income 2021 119 B 0,10 B 119 B Net cash 2021 664 B 0,55 B 664 B P/E ratio 2021 12,8x Yield 2021 1,51% Capitalization 1 432 B 1 191 M 1 432 B EV / Sales 2021 1,44x EV / Sales 2022 0,89x Nbr of Employees 1 068 Free-Float 62,8% Chart COM2US CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends COM2US CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 120 500,00 KRW Average target price 194 866,67 KRW Spread / Average Target 61,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Byeong-Joon Song Chief Executive Officer & Director Tae-Il Kim Head-Legal & Compliance Support In-Hyuk Park Independent Director Sang-Goo Lee Independent Director Young-Kuk Lee Director & Head-Business Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) COM2US CORPORATION -23.83% 1 191 SNAP INC. -31.81% 54 186 GRUBHUB INC. -19.36% 5 591 ANGI INC. -8.58% 4 275 PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD. -32.99% 4 275 KAKAO GAMES CORP. -27.80% 4 216