    COM7   TH6678010005

COM7

(COM7)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-16
34.25 THB   +0.74%
Com7 : No right adjustment of COM742C2211G

08/17/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Headline:

No right adjustment of COM742C2211G

Security Symbol:

COM742C2211G

Announcement Details

Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject

No right adjustment

Symbol

COM742C2211G

The Full name

DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY

LIMITED ISSUED BY MAYBANK SECURITIES (THAILAND)

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN NOVEMBER

2022 # G

The reason for no adjustment

The Company shall not adjust the exercise price and exercise

ratio because the event does not comply with adjustment

conditions as follows; Right Offering

Signature _________________

(Arapat Sangkharat)

Chief Executive Officer

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Com7 pcl published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 21:33:16 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 59 985 M 1 690 M 1 690 M
Net income 2022 2 997 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
Net Debt 2022 787 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 82 200 M 2 315 M 2 315 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,1%
Com7 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COM7
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 34,25 THB
Average target price 40,14 THB
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sura Khanittaweekul Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Wassana Pongsangluk Chief Financial Officer
Siripong Sombutsiri Chairman
Phakpoom Setarath Chief Operating & People Officer
Aree Preechanukul Executive Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COM7-16.21%2 302
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-11.41%5 236
TELLING TELECOMMUNICATION HOLDING CO.,LTD-35.36%1 685
T-GAIA CORPORATION-2.23%672
PT ERAJAYA SWASEMBADA TBK-16.67%538
CONEXIO CORPORATION-11.92%433