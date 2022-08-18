Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Com7
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COM7   TH6678010005

COM7

(COM7)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-16
34.25 THB   +0.74%
09:04aCOM7 : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI
PU
06:44aSET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : COM719C2212A to be traded on August 19, 2022
PU
08/17COM7 : No right adjustment of COM742C2211G
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Com7 : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI

08/18/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI

AWC13C2209A, BCP13C2209A, CHG13C2209A, COM713C2209A, COM713P2209A, GULF13C2209A, GUNK13C2209A, GUNK13C2209B, HANA13C2209A, JMAR13P2209A, PTTG13P2209A, SCGP13C2209A, SING13C2209A, STGT13C2209A, SYNE13C2209A, THAN13C2209A, TRUE13C2209A, TTA13C2209A, WHA13C2209A

Announcement Details

Right exercise of DW

Subject

Notification the Final Exercise of securities

Date announced

18-Aug-2022

Exercise date

07-Sep-2022

Book-closing date of DW

07-Sep-2022

Last trading date

02-Sep-2022

Date of post "SP" sign

From 05-Sep-2022 to 07-Sep-2022

Name of securities

Exercise price (baht per share)

Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :

underlying securities)

AWC13C2209A

0.50

: 1.00

6.15

BCP13C2209A

9.00

: 1.00

45.00

CHG13C2209A

0.60

: 1.00

4.60

COM713C2209A

9.20

: 1.00

51.00

COM713P2209A

5.00

: 1.00

24.50

GULF13C2209A

7.00

: 1.00

60.75

GUNK13C2209A

1.90

: 1.00

6.80

GUNK13C2209B

0.65

: 1.00

6.50

HANA13C2209A

10.00

: 1.00

58.75

JMAR13P2209A

4.60

: 1.00

36.00

PTTG13P2209A

3.80

: 1.00

31.00

SCGP13C2209A

7.96369

: 1.00

64.707

SING13C2209A

9.00

: 1.00

70.50

STGT13C2209A

3.50

: 1.00

28.50

SYNE13C2209A

3.50

: 1.00

30.00

THAN13C2209A

0.65

: 1.00

5.80

TRUE13C2209A

0.80

: 1.00

6.10

TTA13C2209A

13.00

4.00 : 1.00

WHA13C2209A

3.90

0.70 : 1.00

Remark

  1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate
  2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
  4. Exercise Price and Exercise Ratio may be changed due to the underlying stock of DW posted the Corporate Action signs.

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Com7 pcl published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 13:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COM7
09:04aCOM7 : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI
PU
06:44aSET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : COM719C2212A to be traded on August 19, 2022
PU
08/17COM7 : No right adjustment of COM742C2211G
PU
08/17COM7 : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 7 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
08/17COM7 : (Cancel News) No right adjustment of COM742C2211G
PU
08/15SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : COM713C2212A to be traded on August 16, 2022
PU
08/11Com7 Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
08/11COM7 PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 34 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
08/10COM7 PUBLIC : Acquisition of shares in the insurance company. (Edit)
PU
08/10COM7 PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 44 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 59 985 M 1 690 M 1 690 M
Net income 2022 2 997 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
Net Debt 2022 787 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 82 200 M 2 315 M 2 315 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart COM7
Duration : Period :
Com7 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COM7
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 34,25 THB
Average target price 40,14 THB
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sura Khanittaweekul Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Wassana Pongsangluk Chief Financial Officer
Siripong Sombutsiri Chairman
Phakpoom Setarath Chief Operating & People Officer
Aree Preechanukul Executive Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COM7-16.21%2 315
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-6.15%5 502
TELLING TELECOMMUNICATION HOLDING CO.,LTD-35.36%1 802
T-GAIA CORPORATION-0.91%676
PT ERAJAYA SWASEMBADA TBK-16.67%538
CONEXIO CORPORATION-11.25%433