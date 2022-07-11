Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Com7 Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COM7   TH6678010005

COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(COM7)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-10
28.00 THB   +0.90%
07/11COM7 PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
07/07COM7 PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/07COM7 PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 23 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Com7 Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

07/11/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

BBL06C2207K, BGRI06C2207K, CHG06C2207K, COM706C2207A, CPAL06C2207A,

Security Symbol: IVL06P2207K, KBAN06C2207A, KBAN06P2207A, PTTE06C2207A, PTTE06C2207B, THAN06C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 12-Jul-2022

Maturity date

08-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL06C2207K

0

BGRI06C2207K

0

CHG06C2207K

0

COM706C2207A

0

CPAL06C2207A

0

IVL06P2207K

0

KBAN06C2207A

0

KBAN06P2207A

0

PTTE06C2207A

0

PTTE06C2207B

0

THAN06C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Com7 pcl published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 02:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 60 074 M 1 659 M 1 659 M
Net income 2022 3 261 M 90,1 M 90,1 M
Net Debt 2022 787 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 67 200 M 1 856 M 1 856 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Com7 Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,00 THB
Average target price 45,06 THB
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sura Khanittaweekul Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wassana Pongsangluk Executive Vice President-Accounting & Finance
Siripong Sombutsiri Chairman
Nattanan Kiratikornyossanan EVP-Operations Department & Risk Management
Wareeporn Udomkhunnatham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-31.50%1 857
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-21.34%4 586
SHENZHEN AISIDI CO.,LTD.-18.63%1 750
TELLING TELECOMMUNICATION HOLDING CO.,LTD-41.81%1 679
T-GAIA CORPORATION-2.66%660
PT ERAJAYA SWASEMBADA TBK-16.67%529