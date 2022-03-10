Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Com7 Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COM7   TH6678010005

COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(COM7)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  03-08
83.75 THB   +7.72%
09:04aCOM7 PUBLIC : Right adjustment of COM741C2203A
PU
08:55aCOM7 PUBLIC : Right adjustment of COM713C2203A
PU
08:55aCOM7 PUBLIC : Right adjustment of COM713P2205A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Com7 Public : Right adjustment of COM741C2203A

03/10/2022 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
10 Mar 2022 19:01:33
Headline
Right adjustment of COM741C2203A
Symbol
COM741C2203A
Source
JPM
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : COM741C2203A
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON COM7 
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED LAST
TRADING IN MARCH 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 101.00
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 49.895
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 11 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 5.43419 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.18402
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - stock dividend,
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 11-Mar-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr.Tosapol Kerdpol
Information
Position                                 : Assistant director of Listed 
Structured Products

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Com7 pcl published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 14:03:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
09:04aCOM7 PUBLIC : Right adjustment of COM741C2203A
PU
08:55aCOM7 PUBLIC : Right adjustment of COM713C2203A
PU
08:55aCOM7 PUBLIC : Right adjustment of COM713P2205A
PU
08:55aCOM7 PUBLIC : Right adjustment of COM701P2206A
PU
08:55aCOM7 PUBLIC : Right adjustment of COM701P2203A
PU
08:54aCOM7 PUBLIC : Right adjustment of COM741C2205A
PU
08:54aCOM7 PUBLIC : Right adjustment of COM741C2207A
PU
08:44aCOM7 PUBLIC : Right adjustment of COM701C2206X
PU
08:44aCOM7 PUBLIC : Right adjustment of COM741C2208A
PU
08:34aCOM7 PUBLIC : Right adjustment of COM706P2204A
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 61 275 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
Net income 2022 3 377 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2022 855 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,0x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 101 B 3 043 M 3 043 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Com7 Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 83,75 THB
Average target price 94,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sura Khanittaweekul Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wassana Pongsangluk Executive Vice President-Accounting & Finance
Siripong Sombutsiri Chairman
Nattanan Kiratikornyossanan EVP-Operations Department & Risk Management
Wareeporn Udomkhunnatham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.45%3 043
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-24.84%5 191
TELLING TELECOMMUNICATION HOLDING CO.,LTD-28.69%2 134
T-GAIA CORPORATION-1.39%787
PT ERAJAYA SWASEMBADA TBK-8.33%613
CONEXIO CORPORATION-8.81%520