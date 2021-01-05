Comair : SENS - 05 January 2021 – Notice to All Creditors to Submit Claims

All Creditors, including Contingent Creditors and Disputed Creditors, who are not reflected in Annexure B to the Plan, as amended, and who have not yet lodged their Claims against the Company, are required to lodge such Claims (with supporting documentation for each such claim) by no later than

In addition, the Company has now received both the equity and debt funding contemplated in the Plan, as amended. Recognised

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this notice, shall bear the meaning as defined in the Business Rescue Plan ("

Accordingly, we hereby provide you with the fourth report on the status of the Company's business rescue proceedings.

prepare a report on the progress of the business rescue, and update it at the end of each subsequent month until the end of the business rescue proceedings; and

1 In accordance with section 132(3)(a) and section 132(3)(b) of the Companies Act when the business rescue proceedings of a company have not concluded within 3 months of the date on which they started, a business rescue practitioner is required to:

8 All creditors are reminded that all notices and the Plan, as amended, may be viewed on Comair's website by following this link: https://www.comair.co.za/business-rescue.

5 January 2021

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS AND PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS

FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS AND PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS IN COMAIR LIMITED ("COMAIR") SHOULD NOTE THAT, IN ORDER TO ENABLE COMAIR (AS A LICENSED AIR SERVICES OPERATOR IN SOUTH AFRICA) TO REMAIN COMPLIANT WITH THE FOREIGN OWNERSHIP RESTRICTION CONTAINED SECTIONS 16(4)(c) AND 19(a) OF THE AIR SERVICES LICENSING ACT, NO. 115 OF 1990, THE VOTING RIGHTS OF FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS MAY BE DECREASED PROPORTIONATELY SUCH THAT THE VOTING RIGHTS OF FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS DO NOT, IN AGGREGATE, EXCEED 24.99%. FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS AND PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS ARE REFERRED TO THE COMAIR'S MEMORANDUM OF INCORPORATION AND WEBSITE (www.comair.co.za) FOR FURTHER DETAILS. IF FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS OR PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO WHAT ACTION TO TAKE THEY SHOULD SEEK ADVICE FROM THEIR BROKER, ATTORNEY OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.