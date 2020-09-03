Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Comair Limited    COM   ZAE000029823

COMAIR LIMITED

(COM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S.Africa's Comair needs $72 mln and to cut 400 jobs, administrators say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 06:11am EDT
South African police enter airliner in Cape Town

South Africa's Comair Ltd will require up to 1.2 billion rand ($72 million) of funding and will have to cut a fifth of its workforce to restart operations, administrators in charge of restructuring the private airline said.

The airline, which has been under a form of bankruptcy protection since May, will be able to start operations in December if a business rescue plan presented late Wednesday is approved, they said.

The plan, which had been delayed by over two months, will see a group of investors injecting up to 500 million rand of equity, giving them 99% ownership of the company.

Creditors will also have to provide new debt funding of up to 600 million rand, along with another 100 million rand debt from insurer Discovery Ltd.

"This (plan) will further result in resumed employment for the company's remaining employees, the provision of flying services to its customers and the establishment of resumed revenue with which to service its obligations," administrators Shaun Collyer and Richard Ferguson said.

The company's total workforce will be cut to 1,800 from roughly 2,200 and its fleet will be trimmed to 25 aircraft from 27, they added in their plan https://www.comair.co.za/business-rescue/business-rescue-plan-and-meetings published on the company's website.

Comair was forced to halt operations from March 26 as South Africa imposed a travel ban to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, cutting off the company's cashflow and its ability to service burgeoning debt.

Creditors will meet on Sept. 18 to vote on whether to approve the rescue plan.

If approved, the plan will be implemented by the end of November so the airline can start operations by Dec. 1.

Before ceasing operations, Comair operated the local British Airways franchise and budget airline Kulula.com. It was a beacon of private aviation in South Africa for almost seven decades.

The plan will also require the company to be delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, where its shares had been trading for over two decades.

($1 = 16.7645 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMAIR LIMITED -4.76% 1 End-of-day quote.-66.67%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 5.99% 214.86 Delayed Quote.-67.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMAIR LIMITED
08/31COMAIR : SENS - 31 August 2020 – Extension of the Publication Date of the ..
PU
08/28COMAIR : SENS - 28 August 2020 – Request for Creditors' Consent i.t.o. Sec..
PU
08/25COMAIR : SENS - 25 August 2020 – Invitation to Shareholders to Consult in ..
PU
07/29COMAIR : SENS - 29 July 2020 – Extension of the Publication Date of the Bu..
PU
07/28COMAIR : SENS - 28 July 2020 – Request for Creditors' Consent i.t.o. Secti..
PU
06/03S.African airlines look to restart operations, see slow recovery
RE
05/19'Reasonable prospects' South Africa's Comair can be saved - administrators
RE
05/09South Africa's Phumelela Gaming enters business rescue
RE
05/08COMAIR : COVID-19 Comair Enters Business Rescue
AQ
05/05South African airline Comair enters business rescue
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 7 126 M 425 M 425 M
Net income 2019 895 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net Debt 2019 2 696 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,02x
Yield 2019 5,91%
Capitalization 465 M 27,5 M 27,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart COMAIR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Comair Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wrenelle Doreen Stander Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lindsay Peter Ralphs Chairman
Avsharn Bachoo Chief Information Officer
Naran Maharajh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Njabulo Bongekile Sithole Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMAIR LIMITED-66.67%28
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-27.44%23 105
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-53.87%6 728
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-26.73%3 152
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-23.83%2 114
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD60.59%1 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group