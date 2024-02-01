(Alliance News) - Comal Spa has announced that it has received notification from shareholder Virtutis Solaris S.r.l. that it has exceeded the relevant threshold of 5 percent of the share capital representing shares carrying voting rights.

Virtutis Solaris holds 2.68 million ordinary shares, representing 23.30 percent of the share capital.

Comal closed Thursday's session in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR3.72 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

