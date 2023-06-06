Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Comal S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CML   IT0005428971

COMAL S.P.A.

(CML)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-06 am EDT
3.410 EUR   +0.89%
01:26pComal gets two more contracts, order book rises to EUR363 million
AN
05/12Comal, order backlog rises to EUR330 million with contract from Saras
AN
04/14Comal S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Comal gets two more contracts, order book rises to EUR363 million

06/06/2023 | 01:26pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Comal Spa announced Tuesday that it has concluded a new contract for the construction of an 87 MWp photovoltaic plant and an additional contract for the supply of trackers intended for a 93 MWp plant.

The contracts were finalized with SPVs headed by two major foreign energy investors. The 87 MWp PV plant will be built in the province of Viterbo by April 2024. Trackers are being supplied for a plant to be built in the province of Palermo by June 2024.

The new orders help boost the value of Comal's order book to more than EUR363 million, to be fulfilled by the end of 2024.

Alfredo Balletti, Comal's CEO, said, "We cannot but be very pleased with the new contracts signed with foreign investors, for which we have already completed the construction of some plants and other photovoltaic projects are still in progress. This is an unequivocal confirmation of the positive results Comal has achieved so far and the trust that both domestic and international clients place in the company's construction capabilities, which are indispensable prerequisites for further company growth and development."

Comal's stock closed Tuesday up 0.9 percent at EUR3.41 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

