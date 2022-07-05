Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Comanche International Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    COMAN   TH7543010006

COMANCHE INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(COMAN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-03
5.500 THB   -3.51%
08:33aCOMANCHE INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report of the utilization of capital increase from IPO
PU
06/30Asset Agent & Real Estate Company Limited completed the acquisition of 51% of stake in Synature Technology Co., Ltd. from Comanche International Public Company Limited.
CI
05/17Comanche International Public Company Limited Announces Change of Head Office
CI
Comanche International Public : Report of the utilization of capital increase from IPO

07/05/2022 | 08:33am EDT
222/151-153 Fl.5, Baan Suan Chatuchak, Soi Vibhavadi 17, Vibhavadi Rangsit Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900 Tel: 02 120 6252

CMC 16/2022

5th July 2022

Subject

:

Report of the utilization of capital increase from IPO

Attn

:

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference to Comanche International Public Company Limited ("The Company") issued new shares for capital increase by Initial public offering ("IPO") of 34,000,000 shares at the price of Baht 7.80 per share with net total fund received of Baht 249.30 million (excluding VAT) after deduction of offering expenses.

After the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.1/2020 held on 1st October 2020, the amount used before the change of objectives is Baht 123.94 million, the remaining amount is Baht 125.36 million.

The Company would like to report the detail of the utilization of IPO capital as of 30th June 202 2, as follow:

Planned

Accumulated spending

Remaining amount

amount as of

as of

Objective of capital utilization

Spending

Amount

30th June 2022

30th June 2022

(Million Baht)

(Million Baht)

(Million Baht)

Budget to invest in the tourism service businesses or

62.68

5.00

57.68

tourism-related businesses, both directly and indirectly

Budget to invest in the technology service businesses

62.68

5.00

57.68

in various industries

Total

125.36

10.00

115.36

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Mr. Wasawat Prasertsin)

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Comanche International pcl published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 12:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
