Comanche International Public : Report of the utilization of capital increase from IPO

CMC 16/2022

5th July 2022

Subject : Report of the utilization of capital increase from IPO Attn : The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference to Comanche International Public Company Limited ("The Company") issued new shares for capital increase by Initial public offering ("IPO") of 34,000,000 shares at the price of Baht 7.80 per share with net total fund received of Baht 249.30 million (excluding VAT) after deduction of offering expenses.

After the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.1/2020 held on 1st October 2020, the amount used before the change of objectives is Baht 123.94 million, the remaining amount is Baht 125.36 million.

The Company would like to report the detail of the utilization of IPO capital as of 30th June 202 2, as follow:

Planned Accumulated spending Remaining amount amount as of as of Objective of capital utilization Spending Amount 30th June 2022 30th June 2022 (Million Baht) (Million Baht) (Million Baht) Budget to invest in the tourism service businesses or 62.68 5.00 57.68 tourism-related businesses, both directly and indirectly Budget to invest in the technology service businesses 62.68 5.00 57.68 in various industries Total 125.36 10.00 115.36

