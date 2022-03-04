Log in
    CMR   PLCOMAR00012

COMARCH S.A.

(CMR)
  Report
Comarch S A : 2.03.2022 Presentation of financial results for the twelve months ending 31 December 2021 Q1-Q4 2021.pdf (1.36 MB)

03/04/2022 | 10:16am GMT
Financial results

Q1-Q4 2021

Konrad Tarański, Vice-President of the Management Board, CFO Comarch

Krakow, 2nd of March, 2022

Agenda

Revenue

Financial Results in Q4 and Q1-Q4 2021

Cash Flow

Human Resources

Investment

Summary and Current Situation

Comarch S.A. Share Price and Stock Index Performance

Revenue Q4 2021

Since 2019, the data includes transformations resulting from IFRS 16. The data for 2017 - 2018 have not been transformed in accordance with IFRS 16

In PLN thousand

Geographical Sales Structure Q4 2021

In PLN thousand



Disclaimer

Comarch SA published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 10:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 537 M 354 M 265 M
Net income 2020 101 M 23,3 M 17,4 M
Net cash 2020 128 M 29,4 M 22,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 1 423 M 328 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 6 670
Free-Float 65,0%
Technical analysis trends COMARCH S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 175,00 PLN
Average target price 257,97 PLN
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janusz Filipiak President, Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Konrad Taranski Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Elzbieta Filipiak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Danuta Drobniak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Kalinowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMARCH S.A.-2.78%328
ACCENTURE PLC-23.06%201 577
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.19%172 572
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.78%113 250
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.84%94 940
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.34%85 983