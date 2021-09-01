Log in
    CMR   PLCOMAR00012

COMARCH S.A.

(CMR)
Comarch S A : 2nd Annual European SME Banking & Financing Forum

09/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Comarch at the 2nd Annual European SME Banking & Financing Forum

Sept, 13-14.09.

We are pleased to become the Bronze sponsor of the 2nd Annual European SME Banking & Financing Forum held online in the mid-September. Comarch will join speakers representing biggest European banks and financial institutions like UniCredit, BNP Paribas, Raiffeisen Bank and many others.

The agenda will include COVID-19 implications on SME ecosystems that suffered from the global crisis. Obtaining funds for investment projects has been the major difficulty facing entrepreneurs as well as growing competition in terms of technological advances. You will hear about latest digital solutions that may help your organization stay at the top of business and stay environment-friendly.

During the conference all these aspects will be covered with a special emphasis on case studies, first-hand answers and best practices.

Meet our experts Maciej Sałata, Consulting Director and Michał Pisowodzki, Business Development Manager to discuss any SME banking related topic.

We're looking forward to your attendance!

Disclaimer

Comarch SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 09:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 537 M 402 M 402 M
Net income 2020 101 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net cash 2020 128 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 0,57%
Capitalization 2 155 M 562 M 564 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 386
Free-Float 65,0%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 265,00 PLN
Average target price 247,40 PLN
Spread / Average Target -6,64%
Managers and Directors
Janusz Filipiak President, Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Konrad Taranski Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Elzbieta Filipiak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Danuta Drobniak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Kalinowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMARCH S.A.36.25%562
ACCENTURE PLC28.85%213 704
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.29.29%186 978
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.40%124 562
INFOSYS LIMITED35.22%98 365
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.18.65%88 453