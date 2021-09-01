Comarch S A : 2nd Annual European SME Banking & Financing Forum

Comarch at the 2nd Annual European SME Banking & Financing Forum



Sept, 13-14.09.



We are pleased to become the Bronze sponsor of the 2nd Annual European SME Banking & Financing Forum held online in the mid-September. Comarch will join speakers representing biggest European banks and financial institutions like UniCredit, BNP Paribas, Raiffeisen Bank and many others.



The agenda will include COVID-19 implications on SME ecosystems that suffered from the global crisis. Obtaining funds for investment projects has been the major difficulty facing entrepreneurs as well as growing competition in terms of technological advances. You will hear about latest digital solutions that may help your organization stay at the top of business and stay environment-friendly.



During the conference all these aspects will be covered with a special emphasis on case studies, first-hand answers and best practices.



Meet our experts Maciej Sałata, Consulting Director and Michał Pisowodzki, Business Development Manager to discuss any SME banking related topic.



We're looking forward to your attendance!



