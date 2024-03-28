CIECH, an international chemical industry group and a leading manufacturer of soda ash, baking soda in the European Union, and the largest producer of evaporated salt in Poland, has selected the Comarch EDI platform to initiate cooperation with Comarch. Comarch EDI software, based on cloud technology, will facilitate the electronic exchange of commercial documents between CIECH entities and their business partners in Poland and Germany.

CIECH chose the Comarch solution due to the brand's expertise and the additional system functionalities, which align perfectly with the requirements of large entities. Comarch EDI enables the conversion of invoices from and to various formats and also supports business validations. The use of artificial intelligence introduces an element of automation into accounting operations, which in turn minimizes human errors and speeds up work.

At CIECH Group, safety is our top priority, and Comarch's solution has provided us with the requisite level of security. The platform's independence from systems generating and receiving EDI documents, as well as its existing connections with most potential business partners, are additional advantages that enhance the efficiency of our teams - says Tomasz Moroń, IT Director at the CIECH Group.

The process of starting EDI communication with business partners is according to our experience, not only a technical challenge, but also an organizational one, because it involves the coordination of many independent entities. We are glad that we will be able to support the Ciech group with our experience in this area - says Łukasz Barchański, Comarch EDI Consulting Director.

About CIECH

CIECH is the second-largest producer of soda ash and baking soda in the European Union, the largest producer of evaporated salt in Poland, the leading supplier of sodium silicates in Europe, the largest Polish producer of plant protection products, and the primary producer of polyurethane foams in Poland. With factories in Poland, Germany, and Romania, the company employs over 3,000 people across the EU. As one of Poland's largest exporters, CIECH distributes its goods to almost every continent. These products are essential in the everyday lives of millions worldwide, making the Group a vital component in various industries including construction, automotive, agriculture, chemical, food, and pharmaceuticals.

About Comarch

Comarch was founded in 1993 in Kraków, Poland and it's listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 1999. It's one of the biggest IT company in Europe and carries out projects for the leading Polish and global brands in the most important sectors of the economy, including among other things telecommunications, finance, banking, and insurance, trade and services, infrastructure, public administration, industry, healthcare, and in the sector of small and medium-sized enterprises. Tens of thousands of well-known brands in over 100 countries on 6 continents have used Comarch services, among others: Allianz, Auchan, BNP Paribas Fortis, BP, Carrefour, Heathrow Airport, Heineken, ING and LG U+, Orange, Telefónica, T-Mobile, Vodafone.

Comarch ranks high in the league tables prepared by IT analysts, including Gartner, Truffle 100, TOP 200 "Computerworld", IDC. the Polish Academy of Sciences, EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard. Every year Comarch invests 15% of its revenues in innovative products. In 2022 the expenditures on R&D amounted to EUR 85 million. Presently, the Company employs over 6 500 experts in over 80 offices in more than 30 countries, from Australia and Japan to the Middle East, Europe, and both Americas.