Comarch S A : Cerrad Chooses Comarch's Solution for Reporting Data from Distributors

Cerrad and Comarch have signed an agreement for the implementation and maintenance of the Comarch Online Distribution platform together with the Comarch Online Sales Support reporting module. The solution will enable regular reporting of information about distributors' inventories, and provide sell-out data of the manufacturer's products for retail customers.

Bearing in mind how crucial it is for us as a manufacturer to have access to daily updated market data, we chose the Comarch Online Distribution platform in order to obtain comprehensive information from the traditional sales channel. Comarch's experience will allow us to benefit rapidly from the implemented solution - Filip Cegłowski Chief Strategy Officer at Cerrad.

Our solution allows us to receive comprehensive information from the manufacturer's distribution network. All data obtained from the market are mapped, business-verified, harmonized, and updated automatically, every day. The processed data can be accessed by Cerrad employees via the Comarch Online Sales Support reporting platform, which is available 24/7 - comments Grzegorz Mikuś, Consulting Director at Comarch.





Cerrad Sp. z o.o. is one of the leading and most dynamically developing production entities on the Polish and European markets. The company's achievements include, amongst others, being named Forbes Diamonds laureate in 2019 and 2020. It also received the prestigious Employer of the Republic of Poland 2019 award. Cerrad tile collections have won the recognition of customers from more than 50 countries around the world. The combination of functionality, durability and timeless aesthetics is the key to success, as evidenced by the product range presented annually at major international trade fairs such as Cersaie, Coverings, Cevisama, BAU and Eurobaustoff.





Comarch Online Distribution is a modern reporting and communication platform, which provides manufacturers with daily electronic data on sell-out from distributors to final points of sale in an automated manner, along with the current status of inventories at each of the distributor's branches. Reporting takes place through interfaces installed in the distributors' ERP systems, and all data are mapped appropriately, unified and verified by Comarch before being transferred to the manufacturer. The manufacturer can use the built-in reporting tool (Comarch Online Sales Support) or export the data to an in-house tool, in order to use this information to analyze and assess market potential, and optimize sales and distribution strategies, production and logistics.