What does it take to engage over 50 million subscribers in the telecommunications network? This is what Paula Thomas deciphers in the new episode of her ultra-popular show.

We're proud to share that one of Comarch's clients has recently been featured on the "Let's Talk Loyalty" podcast. On November 23, the popular show in which Paula Thomas unearths the latest trends and ideas from the world of loyalty marketing hosted Jerome G. Patalud from Globe Telecom - a major provider of telecommunications services in the Philippines.

As the Director and Product Owner of Globe's loyalty initiative, Globe Rewards, Jerome talks to Paula about the success of their proposition, which helped the company close the first nine months of 2023 with an all-time high in revenues. Jerome explains the intricacies of the Philippine telco market and the challenges that awaited Globe Rewards when the program first began over a decade ago.

Together with Paula, Jerome dives into how brands can integrate their loyalty initiatives into their customers' lifestyles, why the Globe Rewards is so strongly focused on customer engagement, and what are the top ways to drive growth and loyalty through big holidays, such as Christmas or Thanksgiving in the U.S.

His insights and observations after many years overseeing the highly successful Globe Rewards program are great proof of why the customer-centric approach is so effective. Jerome and Paula's conversation sheds new light on building customer loyalty in the telecommunications market and can be used as an example of which strategies work best to make it possible.

Want to learn more about them? Check out this episode of "Let's Talk Loyalty" featuring Globe Rewards' Jerome G. Patalud.