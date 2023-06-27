Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the mobile field service management (FSM) market and based on its research results recognizes Comarch with the 2023 European Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company provides innovative information technology (IT) solutions for companies across industries, ranging from telecommunications (telecom) to healthcare. These in-house solutions enable faster implementation and easier integration. Comarch incorporates next-generation tools, technologies, and platforms, such as fifth-generation technology (5G), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, edge computing, and mobile computing, making it a force multiplier for digital businesses.

As a leading IT systems provider, Comarch has implemented thousands of projects during the past three decades, developing a deep understanding of customers' needs and the advanced solutions required to meet and exceed their expectations. It functions as a key revenue generation enabler, with the potential to leverage increased automation and intelligence to create new revenue streams and differentiate more effectively in the highly competitive FSM environment. Its solutions integrate with frequently used third-party services and/or a customer's relevant backend systems, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), inventory, accounting/payroll, enterprise asset management, fleet management, and customer relationship management (CRM).

Vikrant Gandhi, vice president of ICT research, Frost & Sullivan, noted, "Comarch's competitive strength lies in its people - over 80 research and development engineers in the mobile FSM segment galvanize the company's innovation drive, with Poland at the heart of its FSM development initiatives. Its experts pioneer high-quality, customized solutions to achieve measurable impact for businesses in the ever-evolving, technology-driven landscape."

Comarch's approach goes beyond its extensive expertise and best-in-class capabilities, with customer value as a strategic imperative. By offering excellent choices to businesses regarding how they want to deploy, use, and manage their FSM, it empowers each organization to use the solution best fit for its unique requirements. Its scalable platform approach renders a broad spectrum of features while the SaaS model supports a business case for affordable deployment and maintenance, accelerating enterprise clients' digital transformation journey. The CRM platform approach supports a seamless and efficient onboarding process and self-guided demonstrations.

"Comarch builds upon its strengths and leverages its extensive experience and deep understanding of the telecommunications process to offer outstanding mobile FSM capabilities to clients, with field engineers supporting 25,000 users worldwide. Its sophisticated research and development team in Poland follows a locally-defined strategy, advancing the company's innovation drive to ensure long-term growth," added Riana Barnard, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Weinkauf

P: 210.844.2505

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Comarch

Comarch is a global provider of IT business solutions. The company offers field service management software that boosts the profitability and quality of clients' services.

Comarch FSM is an end-to-end product, delivered to multiple industries to support installations, asset management, ad hoc repairs, and preventive and predictive maintenance.

With 28 years of expertise drawn from thousands of implemented projects, and the company's approach of developing the product fully in-house, providing its own IoT hardware and data centers, Comarch is a recognized leader and recommended supplier for such companies as Orange, TVCable, Viasat, MedicAir, Warta, and others.

fsm.comarch.com | fsm-enquiries@comarch.com