  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Comarch S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMR   PLCOMAR00012

COMARCH S.A.

(CMR)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  05:35 2022-09-20 am EDT
156.60 PLN   +0.51%
06:40aCOMARCH S A : Interview with Professor Janusz Filipiak for Mena Tech
PU
09/09COMARCH S A : H1 2022 Financial Results
PU
09/01COMARCH S A : 01.09.2022 Presentation of financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2022 H1 2022.pdf (1.5 MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comarch S A : Interview with Professor Janusz Filipiak for Mena Tech

09/20/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Interview with Professor Janusz Filipiak for Mena Tech
  • Published 09/20/2022
  • Share

Mena Tech interviewed Professor Janusz Filipiak about Comarch's presence in the Middle East and IT projects implemented there. The professor also answered questions related to the company's history and the management of an international corporation.

The whole interview

*MENA Tech is the Middle East's Leading Arabic Technology & Business Media Platform.

Disclaimer

Comarch SA published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 10:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 785 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2022 126 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net cash 2022 361 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 1 267 M 269 M 269 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 756
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart COMARCH S.A.
Duration : Period :
Comarch S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMARCH S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 155,80 PLN
Average target price 234,85 PLN
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janusz Filipiak President, Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Konrad Taranski Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Elzbieta Filipiak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Danuta Drobniak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Joanna Krasodomska Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMARCH S.A.-13.44%269
ACCENTURE PLC-33.67%173 938
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-18.98%139 052
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.40%97 946
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.35%73 171
SNOWFLAKE INC.-44.59%60 045