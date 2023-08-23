Mapping new territories in customer loyalty innovation, Comarch joins fellow industry leaders in participating at the 2023 Annual International Loyalty Conference, an event hosted by the Australian Loyalty Association. Set in the picturesque Gold Coast, Australia, this year's conference is taking place on August 10th.

This year's conference spotlights generative AI, privacy, personalization, and optimization topics. These are essential, cutting-edge ideas that not only help advance loyalty marketing but also assist industry professionals in promoting innovation and evolution.

Over 100 prominent brands will attend the 2023 Annual International Loyalty Conference, and Comarch is proud to be among them. Jarosław Włudyka, Country Manager of GBC Australia, is our representative, ready to delve deep into the conversation about the future of customer loyalty.

Participating in the 2023 Annual International Loyalty Conference is a testament to the global scope of our commitment at Comarch. Collaboration with the Australian Loyalty Association demonstrates our shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of loyalty solutions. It is an honor to work with such esteemed industry leaders as we collectively shape the future of loyalty marketing," says Jarosław Włudyka.

Beyond its thematic significance, the event offered an excellent opportunity for networking, expanding horizons, and gaining insights from seasoned experts, making the conference a knowledge hub for all participants.