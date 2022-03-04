Comarch S A : Listed in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for CSP Service Design and Orchestration Solutions

February 2022, Poland - Polish technology firm Comarch has been listed as Representative Vendor in the 2022 edition of the Gartner® Market Guide for CSP Service Design and Orchestration Solutions.

The Kraków-based company is among 12 global tech providers listed in this report. While by no means an exhaustive list, these 12 are considered by Gartner® to be representative Vendors of the CSP SD&O solutions market.

The Gartner® analysts note in the introduction that "service design, orchestration and associated components are critical when CSPs look for evolution of their OSS for 5G, NaaS and a factory approach for service operations. CSP CIOs can utilize this Market Guide during OSS transformation planning and sourcing for design and orchestration solutions".*

Michał Mędrala, Director OSS Presales at Comarch, said: "We are delighted to have been listed among the Representative Vendors in this Gartner® report. It is always gratifying to see the efforts of our colleagues at Comarch, and of the company as a whole, recognized by such respected analysts. Comarch will continue, as always, to innovate and push back technological barriers in cloud, 5G, the IoT and more as we strive to assist our customers on their telecommunications evolution journey."

Based in the CEE region, Comarch's reach extends around the globe and its customers include major international players as well as small and medium-sized organizations. Offering BSS, OSS, IoT, cloud and security solutions, the company plans further investment this year in SD&O solutions.

Subscribers can read the full report Gartner, "Market Guide for CSP Service Design and Orchestration Solutions" report, banalysts Amresh Nandan and Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, published 7 February 2022 here ***LINK***.

Gartner® is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.