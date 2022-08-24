Log in
    CMR   PLCOMAR00012

COMARCH S.A.

(CMR)
  Report
08/24/2022
179.40 PLN   +1.13%
COMARCH S A : Medicover Signs a Deal with Comarch to Use Its Customer Loyalty Technology
PU
08/11COMARCH S A : Digital Consultancy Monstarlab Germany Becomes a New Partner of Comarch Loyalty
PU
07/08COMARCH S A : Ready, set, Comarch Open Platform!
PU
Comarch S A : Medicover Signs a Deal with Comarch to Use Its Customer Loyalty Technology

08/24/2022
Medicover Signs a Deal with Comarch to Use Its Customer Loyalty Technology
  • Published 08/24/2022
  • Follow Us

We are pleased to announce that Medicover, one of the leading providers of private medical care services in Poland, has signed a deal with Comarch to use Loyalty Marketing Cloud (LMC),our cloud-based, AI-powered platform for driving customer engagement.

With the goal to further development its loyalty program called MediClub, Medicover will use Comarch's technology to provide customers with added value services, dynamic customer experiences, and personalized content based on collected data.

Additionally, because Loyalty Marketing Cloud can be used with other third-party systems, for Medicover, it will be integrated with Magento and Enterprise Data Warehouse.

When asked about the reasons for choosing Comarch as its new loyalty management software provider, Medicover indicated excellent pre-sale service, a long track record of successful customer engagement projects, and the LMC platform's wide range of cutting-edge features as the most critical.

Having many years of experience in the healthcare industry themselves, the experts from Comarch are fully confident that they have both the skills and knowledge required to help Medicover build stronger customer relationships and will contribute to the development of MediClub - the loyalty program of the Medicover.

For more information about Comarch's customer loyalty solutions & services, go to www.loyalty.comarch.com.

Disclaimer

Comarch SA published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 08:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 810 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2022 121 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
Net cash 2022 287 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 1 443 M 302 M 302 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 6 723
Free-Float 65,0%
