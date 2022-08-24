Comarch S A : Medicover Signs a Deal with Comarch to Use Its Customer Loyalty Technology

We are pleased to announce that Medicover, one of the leading providers of private medical care services in Poland, has signed a deal with Comarch to use Loyalty Marketing Cloud (LMC),our cloud-based, AI-powered platform for driving customer engagement.

With the goal to further development its loyalty program called MediClub, Medicover will use Comarch's technology to provide customers with added value services, dynamic customer experiences, and personalized content based on collected data.

Additionally, because Loyalty Marketing Cloud can be used with other third-party systems, for Medicover, it will be integrated with Magento and Enterprise Data Warehouse.

When asked about the reasons for choosing Comarch as its new loyalty management software provider, Medicover indicated excellent pre-sale service, a long track record of successful customer engagement projects, and the LMC platform's wide range of cutting-edge features as the most critical.

Having many years of experience in the healthcare industry themselves, the experts from Comarch are fully confident that they have both the skills and knowledge required to help Medicover build stronger customer relationships and will contribute to the development of MediClub - the loyalty program of the Medicover.

For more information about Comarch's customer loyalty solutions & services, go to www.loyalty.comarch.com.