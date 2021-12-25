Comarch S A : Partners up with Motisha to Introduce a New, Highly Engaging Loyalty Member Touchpoint

December 23, 2021, Bruges Belgium & Krakow, Poland - Comarch(WSE: CMR), a global provider of software-defined products and services for improving business efficiency, is joining forces with Motisha, a global provider of engagement SaaS technology, to further expand the functionality of Comarch Loyalty Marketing Cloud(LMC), an all-in-one suite of powerful loyalty management and digital marketing tools.

As a result of this new partnership, Comarch's LMC platform will include a brand-new, highly engaging loyalty member frontend (member portals) that is, firstly, pre-integrated with the LMC backend (to ensure reduced time-to-market), and secondly, fully customizable, which means it can look and feel exactly as the LMC business user wants them to.

"Thanks to our collaboration with Motisha, we [Comarch] are able to provide our customers with an engaging and highly rewarding experience for their loyalty or incentive program Members, complete with a pre-integrated, responsive and customizable frontend, fulfillment services on a global scale and an endless catalogue. Together with Motisha, we are a one-stop solution for brands that are willing to invest into the most precious asset of all - the loyalty of their customers." - says Marco Ricci, Partner Channel Manager at Comarch.

"This partnership provides an excellent strategic opportunity for both Motisha & Comarch to optimize current & future market opportunities from a position of strength and to create substantial value for our global customers and their customers." - commented Gunther Everaert, CEO at Motisha.

Comarch Loyalty Marketing Cloud is an AI-powered comprehensive platform that allows to build and manage immersive consumer loyalty programs & marketing campaigns, which can be easily integrated with various third-party systems. Available in a pay-as-you-go model, it enables to bypass the time-consuming implementation process and start using it in approximately four weeks from signing the contract.

About Motisha

Motisha, an award-winning engagement technology provider, empowers organizations worldwide by engaging Employees, Channel Partners, and Customers. Its cloud-based applications are helping some of the world's most admired brands to drive measurable business results by delivering next generation engagement & incentive solutions. Among its clients are BP, GE, Intel, KBC, TechData, Vaillant and Würth. Motisha® was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bruges, Belgium. Learn more at www.motisha.com

About Comarch

Comarch is a global provider of advanced IT services and software for business management, including AI-powered platforms designed to help companies drive brand loyalty and improve customer satisfaction. Comarch has over 25 years of experience in creating and implementing innovative ERP & CRM systems all over the world. Among its clients are JetBlue Airways, Heathrow Airport, BP, Carrefour, Heineken, Goodyear, Pepsi, and Vodafone. Learn more at www.comarch.com

For more information on Comarch's loyalty management & digital marketing tools, go here.