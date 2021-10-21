Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Comarch S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMR   PLCOMAR00012

COMARCH S.A.

(CMR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 10/20
250 PLN   0.00%
COMARCH S A : Recognized for Innovation in Five Different Categories
PU
10/20COMARCH S A : Award-Winning Solution Transforms Banking in Thailand
PU
10/14COMARCH S A : ESEF will be mandatory in 2022
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comarch S A : Recognized for Innovation in Five Different Categories

10/21/2021 | 05:04am EDT
Comarch Recognized for Innovation in Five Different Categories
  • Published 21.10.2021
  • Follow Us

October 2021 - Comarch has been selected as a runner-up in five different categories of this year's Pipeline Innovation Awards.

The annual Pipeline Innovation Awards have provided the most credible recognition of technical innovation in the industry over the last decade. Each year, the Innovation Awards program receives hundreds of nominations which are distilled to a select number of semi-finalists, who compete across more than 10 categories of technical innovation. Contestants submit extensive evaluation information to validate their innovation, which is objectively scored across over 20 different aspects of technical innovation. This information is provided to an esteemed judging panel consisting of key executives who leverage technology to advance the way we work, live, play and communicate as a globally-connected society. The Judges exclusively select the most innovative competitor in each category.

This year, Comarch has been chosen as runner-up in five different categories:

  • Innovation in Business Support Systems
  • Innovation in Operational Support System
  • Innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Innovation in Assurance
  • Innovation in Pandemic Response

"It is wonderful to see that our work is being recognized by an organization such as Pipeline, given the strong competition we faced. Being chosen on the basis of our work in the areas of OSS/BSS, AI and assurance is especially important to us, as these are the fields on which we place additional focus and in which we constantly evolve.", says Tymoteusz Wrona, the Head of Telecommunications, Presales and Product Management at Comarch.

"The Pipeline Innovation Awards have continually recognized the leading innovators that are transforming the industry, and the world, with the most significant technical advances" said Scott St. John, managing editor of Pipeline. "We are happy to see Comarch recognized for their innovations in as many as five categories of the 2021 Pipeline Innovation Awards program, and applaud their advances and contributions to the progress of the global landscape".

About Pipeline

Pipeline is the world's leading global publication that distributes rich multimedia content and produces programs, content, events, and activities that help service providers and enterprises make informed technology decisions. Pipeline has become the epicenter of industry and technical innovation, has a global circulation of well over 300,000, and is read by every major operator and enterprise in more than 150 countries. Pipeline is also read by premier global organizations spanning the world's top universities, government agencies, and financial institutions. Through its rich content, engaging programs, global platform, and worldwide distribution, Pipeline connects the world's leading technical innovators with those that leverage advanced technology to transform the way we connect as a global society. For the latest content, subscribe today at www.pipelinepub.com

Disclaimer

Comarch SA published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 09:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
COMARCH S A : Recognized for Innovation in Five Different Categories
Financials
Sales 2020 1 537 M 390 M 390 M
Net income 2020 101 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net cash 2020 128 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 2 033 M 516 M 516 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 306
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart COMARCH S.A.
Duration : Period :
Comarch S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMARCH S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 250,00 PLN
Average target price 261,98 PLN
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janusz Filipiak President, Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Konrad Taranski Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Elzbieta Filipiak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Danuta Drobniak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Kalinowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMARCH S.A.28.53%516
ACCENTURE PLC32.38%218 421
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.06%178 362
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.79%127 188
INFOSYS LIMITED43.52%100 917
SNOWFLAKE INC.18.74%100 540