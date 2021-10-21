Comarch S A : Recognized for Innovation in Five Different Categories

October 2021 - Comarch has been selected as a runner-up in five different categories of this year's Pipeline Innovation Awards.

The annual Pipeline Innovation Awards have provided the most credible recognition of technical innovation in the industry over the last decade. Each year, the Innovation Awards program receives hundreds of nominations which are distilled to a select number of semi-finalists, who compete across more than 10 categories of technical innovation. Contestants submit extensive evaluation information to validate their innovation, which is objectively scored across over 20 different aspects of technical innovation. This information is provided to an esteemed judging panel consisting of key executives who leverage technology to advance the way we work, live, play and communicate as a globally-connected society. The Judges exclusively select the most innovative competitor in each category.

This year, Comarch has been chosen as runner-up in five different categories:

Innovation in Business Support Systems

Innovation in Operational Support System

Innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Innovation in Assurance

Innovation in Pandemic Response

"It is wonderful to see that our work is being recognized by an organization such as Pipeline, given the strong competition we faced. Being chosen on the basis of our work in the areas of OSS/BSS, AI and assurance is especially important to us, as these are the fields on which we place additional focus and in which we constantly evolve.", says Tymoteusz Wrona, the Head of Telecommunications, Presales and Product Management at Comarch.

"The Pipeline Innovation Awards have continually recognized the leading innovators that are transforming the industry, and the world, with the most significant technical advances" said Scott St. John, managing editor of Pipeline. "We are happy to see Comarch recognized for their innovations in as many as five categories of the 2021 Pipeline Innovation Awards program, and applaud their advances and contributions to the progress of the global landscape".

