Comarch, a strong IT solutions provider based in Poland, and DSK Bank, a key financial institution in Bulgaria and part of the OTP Banking Group, are pleased to announce the commencement of a strategic partnership aimed at driving digital innovation in banking.

In 2021, DSK Bank initiated a strategic digitalization program to develop and deliver superior products for the new, digital-native generation. Transitioning into a new era of customer experience and leadership in efficiency from 2022 onwards, the bank continues to prioritize innovation.

"We are delighted to support DSK Bank in achieving its digitalization goals with our cutting-edge IT solutions" stated Piotr Kusek, CEE Director at Comarch Group. "This partnership underscores our mutual commitment to introducing innovative strategies that will transform the banking landscape and elevate financial services to a new level."

"We are glad to collaborate with DSK Bank particularly because our mutual values align in exceeding client expectations, fostering trust, and building long-term Partnerships", added Iuliia Toporova, Account Manager at Comarch.

Specifics of this cooperation will be revealed in the near future.