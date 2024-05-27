Kraków, May 27, 2024 - Comarch has secured a major contract with open eir to transform field services, aiming to improve customer experience with the implementation of a unified technician platform.

open eir is Ireland's largest supplier of wholesale broadband, data facilities, voice, international, and managed services communication services, providing products and services to more than 60 national and international wholesale customers across a range of regulated and unregulated markets. The company employs approximately 1,000 field technicians, who are responsible for the provision and repair of services on open eir's networks, including copper, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC), and fiber to the home (FTTH).

open eir is embarking on a journey to transform customer experiences and establish itself as the preferred network for users. Central to this transformation is the implementation of an advanced field service management system designed to enhance service efficiency:

Schedule customer meetings in the shortest possible lead time

Provide end customers with the ability to track field technicians in real time

Provide customers with the flexibility to reschedule appointments as required

Optimise time management and deployment of field technicians

Keep up to date with best practices in the area of field service management

With a complex infrastructure and portfolio of services, open eir required flexible IT solutions that could be easily adapted. Comarch Field Service Management (FSM) solution is uniquely designed for telecom operations and offers one of the most advanced scheduling tools and mobile access for technicians. For that reason, it was selected to aid open eir's operational support systems (OSS), which handle thousands of orders a day.

Marcin Kaleta, Vice-President and Director of the Telecommunications Division at Comarch, said: "We support open eir's transformation journey by providing them with our highly regarded Comarch FSM product. We hope for this initial program of work to evolve into a strategic partnership, as we have an aligned approach to what we do, which is to pursue excellence in operations based on a strong technological foundation."

Brian Chapman, Chief Information Officer of eir Ireland, said: "Our general strategy is to develop bespoke software solutions tailored to meet our unique business needs. We engage with partners only when they offer a compelling, industry-leading product that aligns perfectly with our business requirements. Comarch has proven their capability to meet these criteria through our thorough RFP process. We are eager to collaborate on implementing their solution, which promises to enhance FSM capabilities at open eir and improve the customer experience we provide."

Comarch FSM is a standardized tool for personnel management. The features available in the system are largely the result of Comarch's experience in deployments for service providers, telecommunications, cable, and satellite service providers, where the system is responsible for supporting field staff management, equipment maintenance, and customer service processes.

Comarch uses modern technologies such as dedicated mobile apps, GIS, augmented reality, and advanced data security to increase the quality and efficiency of the company's field services. By implementing a new, state-of-the-art delivery, repair, and construction system, the benefits will significantly improve end-user satisfaction.

About open eir

open eir is the largest wholesale operator in Ireland, providing products and services across a range of regulated and unregulated markets. It is part of the eir Group, the largest provider of fixed-line telecommunications services in Ireland, offering broadband, voice, and data services to residential, small business, enterprise, and government segments.