What are the CX trends for 2024? Comarch's loyalty representatives took part in the conference boasting the industry's most impressive solutions.

November 2023 was the month of the Customer Loyalty & Retention Conference - the special event for all loyalty, CX, and marketing professionals looking to network, discuss the most pressing loyalty issues and learn more about emerging technologies.

The London event gathered many industry enthusiasts and veterans, some of whom shared their knowledge and ideas during the presentation part of the conference. It was a great chance to get some insights into the challenges and solutions of running a loyalty program in today's business environment.

One of the speeches on the subject was delivered by Comarch's Zofia Woźniak - our Loyalty Consultant Director. Given her substantial experience, Zofia talked about the soaring problem of loyalty frauds. Her presentation, "Stoley Loyalty - Why is Loyalty Fraud on the Rise?" explained why loyalty programs have become an attractive target of digital fraudsters and what can be done to counteract it.

With Zofia's and many more interesting lectures, the Customer Loyalty & Retention Conference provided invaluable insights on how to do customer loyalty in the current marketing climate.

We're very glad that our Loyalty Team representatives could be there.