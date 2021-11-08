Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Comarch S.A.
  News
  Summary
    CMR   PLCOMAR00012

COMARCH S.A.

(CMR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 11/05
234 PLN   +6.36%
02:58aComarch at Hubbis Digital Dialogue
PU
11/04REDUCING PROCESSING COSTS AND ERRORS WITH AI/ML POWERED OCR : Continuing the Conversation
PU
10/27Ceramika Paradyż Implementing Comarch Online Distribution
PU
Summary 
Summary

Comarch at Hubbis Digital Dialogue

11/08/2021 | 02:58am EST
On December 16, a panel of experts at the Hubbis Digital Dialogue will delve into a virtual discussion on the application of the latest digital solutions to the world of Asian wealth management as technology revolutionises the offerings and efficiencies of private wealth managers and the broad wealth management community across the region, focusing on the strategies and processes for ensuring that curation and then implementation of the decisions are soundly based, well-judged and then executed with precision, in a timely manner and to great effect.

To do so, the experts - representing both technology experts and wealth management decision-makers in the region, will first set the scene and provide the context, with the panel analysing the state of the digital transformation journey thus far, defining the evolving business trends, and therefore identifying the digital needs for the years ahead, and naturally what technologies and solutions can and should be employed.

The panel of said experts, including Dominik Łyżwa - Senior Consultant at Comarch, will be an in-depth and informative Hubbis Digital Dialogue on December16th

Learn more and register

Disclaimer

Comarch SA published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 07:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 537 M 386 M 386 M
Net income 2020 101 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
Net cash 2020 128 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 0,64%
Capitalization 1 903 M 478 M 479 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 306
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart COMARCH S.A.
Duration : Period :
Comarch S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMARCH S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 234,00 PLN
Average target price 262,18 PLN
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janusz Filipiak President, Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Konrad Taranski Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Elzbieta Filipiak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Danuta Drobniak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Kalinowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMARCH S.A.20.31%478
ACCENTURE PLC41.06%232 734
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.99%174 900
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.80%110 853
SNOWFLAKE INC.29.64%109 768
INFOSYS LIMITED35.57%97 781