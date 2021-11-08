Comarch at Hubbis Digital Dialogue

On December 16, a panel of experts at the Hubbis Digital Dialogue will delve into a virtual discussion on the application of the latest digital solutions to the world of Asian wealth management as technology revolutionises the offerings and efficiencies of private wealth managers and the broad wealth management community across the region, focusing on the strategies and processes for ensuring that curation and then implementation of the decisions are soundly based, well-judged and then executed with precision, in a timely manner and to great effect.

To do so, the experts - representing both technology experts and wealth management decision-makers in the region, will first set the scene and provide the context, with the panel analysing the state of the digital transformation journey thus far, defining the evolving business trends, and therefore identifying the digital needs for the years ahead, and naturally what technologies and solutions can and should be employed.

The panel of said experts, including Dominik Łyżwa - Senior Consultant at Comarch, will be an in-depth and informative Hubbis Digital Dialogue on December16th

