  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Comarch S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMR   PLCOMAR00012

COMARCH S.A.

(CMR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Diamond Sponsor at Middle East Banking Innovation Summit: MEBIS+

08/16/2021 | 04:02am EDT
Comarch is proud to be a Diamond Sponsor at Middle East Banking Innovation Summit: MEBIS+.
The event take place from September 15th to 16th , Le Méridien Dubai Conference Centre
United Arab Emirates.
Set to explore the latest technological advancements that are supercharging the banking industry, MEBIS+ will consist of two knowledge-packed days filled with in-depth fireside chats, roundtable discussions, panels, keynotes and much more.
MEBIS+ will cover the biggest trends and disruptive technologies in banking on a greater scale than ever before. Bringing together experts and high-level executives from across the finance sector for enlightening discussions, exclusive networking opportunities and the chance to hear from the biggest players in banking, MEBIS+ is a must-attend event for all future-focused banking professionals.
More information here:
https://www.bankinnovation-me.com/

Disclaimer

Comarch SA published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 08:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 537 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2020 101 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net cash 2020 128 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 2 058 M 532 M 532 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 6 386
Free-Float 65,0%
Technical analysis trends COMARCH S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 253,00 PLN
Average target price 247,40 PLN
Spread / Average Target -2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janusz Filipiak President, Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Konrad Taranski Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Elzbieta Filipiak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Danuta Drobniak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Kalinowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMARCH S.A.30.08%532
ACCENTURE PLC23.83%205 111
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.20.98%172 586
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.74%128 335
INFOSYS LIMITED36.34%97 839
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.22.12%91 034