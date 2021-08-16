Comarch is proud to be a Diamond Sponsor at Middle East Banking Innovation Summit: MEBIS+.
The event take place from September 15th to 16th , Le Méridien Dubai Conference Centre
United Arab Emirates.
Set to explore the latest technological advancements that are supercharging the banking industry, MEBIS+ will consist of two knowledge-packed days filled with in-depth fireside chats, roundtable discussions, panels, keynotes and much more.
MEBIS+ will cover the biggest trends and disruptive technologies in banking on a greater scale than ever before. Bringing together experts and high-level executives from across the finance sector for enlightening discussions, exclusive networking opportunities and the chance to hear from the biggest players in banking, MEBIS+ is a must-attend event for all future-focused banking professionals.
More information here:
https://www.bankinnovation-me.com/
