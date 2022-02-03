Log in
    CMR   PLCOMAR00012

COMARCH S.A.

(CMR)
VIDEO: Why International Airlines Group (IAG) Uses Our Loyalty Tech - Case Study

02/03/2022 | 10:21am EST
VIDEO: Why International Airlines Group (IAG) Uses Our Loyalty Tech - Case Study
  • Published 02/03/2022
  • Follow Us

We're very proud of the fact that since 2014, we've been a technology partner of IAG Loyalty, an organization behind the frequent-flyer programs of British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling, and LEVEL. Knowing that we've played an important part in IAG becoming the airline loyalty pioneer it is today, we want to keep improving upon what we've achieved together over the years.

Our latest project concerned migrating millions of IAG Loyalty members to Comarch Loyalty Management (CLM) for Travel, an end-to-end platform for designing and managing immersive loyalty programs. Incorporating the latest AI-driven data analytics and innovative engagement strategies, CLM is a solution that allows airline and travel pros' - such as IAG - to take their customer experience to the next level.

Watch the new Case Study video below to learn:

  • How the IAG-Comarch partnership came to be
  • What Comarch Loyalty Management for Travel is, exactly
  • How IAG Loyalty is using our tech to drive immersive customer journeys
  • Why AI-driven analytics is critical for the success of this project

Disclaimer

Comarch SA published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 15:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
