VIDEO: Why International Airlines Group (IAG) Uses Our Loyalty Tech - Case Study

We're very proud of the fact that since 2014, we've been a technology partner of IAG Loyalty, an organization behind the frequent-flyer programs of British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling, and LEVEL. Knowing that we've played an important part in IAG becoming the airline loyalty pioneer it is today, we want to keep improving upon what we've achieved together over the years.





Our latest project concerned migrating millions of IAG Loyalty members to Comarch Loyalty Management (CLM) for Travel, an end-to-end platform for designing and managing immersive loyalty programs. Incorporating the latest AI-driven data analytics and innovative engagement strategies, CLM is a solution that allows airline and travel pros' - such as IAG - to take their customer experience to the next level.





Watch the new Case Study video below to learn: