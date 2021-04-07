Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited    2342   KYG229721140

COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2342)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comba Telecom : INSIDE INFORMATION - PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF COMBA NETWORK SYSTEMS COMPANY LIMITED

04/07/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED

京 信 通 信 系 統 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2342)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF

COMBA NETWORK SYSTEMS COMPANY LIMITED

This announcement is made by Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company is considering a possible spin-off and separate listing of Comba Network Systems Company Limited ("Comba Network", together with its subsidiaries, collectively, "Comba Network Group") on a stock exchange in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") (the "Proposed Spin-offand Listing"). As at the date of this announcement, the Company indirectly holds approximately 87.74% equity interest in Comba Network.

Comba Network Group is principally engaged in manufacture and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and provision of related engineering services. It currently focuses on research and development, manufacture and sale of network system products, including macro cells, small cells, related extended & in-depth coverage solutions and OpenRAN products as well as providing network solutions for 5G vertical industry.

On 7 April 2021, the Company submitted an application to the Stock Exchange for approval in relation to the Proposed Spin-off and Listing pursuant to Practice Note 15 of the Listing Rules. The sponsor of the Proposed Spin-off and Listing will submit an application to the relevant local office of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") for the commencement of the pre-listing tutoring process.

- 1 -

The Proposed Spin-off and Listing, if materialized, will constitute a deemed disposal under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The Company will make further disclosure on the Stock Exchange as and when appropriate pursuant to the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company considers that the Proposed Spin-off and Listing will provide the Comba Network Group with a variety of benefits, including unlocking its hidden value and increasing its own brand image. As it is expected that Comba Network Group will remain as a subsidiary of the Company after the Proposed Spin-off and Listing, the Group will enjoy the benefits arising from the growth of the Comba Network Group as a result of the Proposed Spin-off and Listing. In light of the above, the Board considers that the Proposed Spin-off and Listing is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

Pursuant to relevant PRC laws and regulations, prior to submitting the listing application to the CSRC and the relevant stock exchange in the PRC, Comba Network is required to engage a pre-listing tutoring agency to provide tutoring service, and such tutoring shall be passed by relevant local office of the CSRC. The submission of the application for the pre-listing tutoring process or the acceptance of such application does not represent that Comba Network has (i) fulfilled the criteria for the application for the listing to the CSRC or the relevant stock exchange in the PRC; or (ii) applied for the listing to the CSRC or the relevant stock exchange in the PRC.

The Proposed Spin-off and Listing is subject to, among other things, the obtaining of approvals from the relevant authorities (including the CSRC, the relevant stock exchange in the PRC and the Stock Exchange) in respect of the listing of, and permission to deal in, securities of Comba Network, and the final decisions of the Company and Comba Network. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should be aware that there is no assurance that the Proposed Spin-off and Listing will take place or as to when it may take place. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should therefore exercise caution when dealing in or investing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Fok Tung Ling

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following executive directors: Mr. FOK Tung Ling, Mr. ZHANG Yue Jun, Mr. XU Huijun, Mr. CHANG Fei Fu, Mr. BU Binlong and Ms. HUO Xinru; the following non-executive director: Mr. WU Tielong; and the following independent non-executive directors: Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin, Dr. LIN Jin Tong, Ms. NG Yi Kum and Ms. WONG Lok Lam.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:12aCOMBA TELECOM  : Inside information - proposed spin-off and separate listing of ..
PU
03/25COMBA TELECOM  : Renewal of share award scheme
PU
03/25COMBA TELECOM  : Final results announcement for the year ended 31 december 2020
PU
2020COMBA TELECOM  : Signs Share Subscription Deal with Intel Asia Pacific Research ..
MT
2020COMBA TELECOM  : Change of name of principal share registrar and transfer office..
PU
2020COMBA TELECOM  : 2020 interim report
PU
2020COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMIT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020COMBA TELECOM  : Supplemental announcement in relation to 2019 annual report
PU
2020KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : 5G User Equipment Emulation Solutions Enable Comba Tele..
AQ
2020COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMIT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 830 M 621 M 621 M
Net income 2020 -194 M -24,9 M -24,9 M
Net cash 2020 744 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -26,7x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 5 540 M 712 M 712 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,06 HKD
Last Close Price 2,04 HKD
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hui Jun Xu President & Executive Director
Fei Fu Chang Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tung Ling Fok Chairman
Liang Wang GM-Information & Communications Technology
Siu Ki Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.73%712
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.16.26%219 638
ERICSSON AB19.97%45 143
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.43%43 026
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.96%31 957
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.5.95%23 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ