Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. CombiGene AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMBI   SE0016101935

COMBIGENE AB (PUBL)

(COMBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A big thank you to CombiGene's shareholders! You've made CombiGene's amazing journey possible!

10/27/2021 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It is no secret that drug development takes a long time, requires considerable financial resources, and contains a great deal of uncertainty. Since the IPO of CombiGene in 2015, the company has carried out a number of new share issues, most of which have been rights issues. The fact that the new share issues have been relatively frequent is quite natural. The company as well as its shareholders have an interest in seeing that the projects are developing positively and at the pace one can expect before moving forward and investing additional resources. CombiGene's epilepsy project CG01 has from this perspective performed fantastically well. Defined milestones have been achieved according to plan, which step by step has made the project increasingly attractive. The final proof of this is the agreement with Spark Therapeutics.

CombiGene's management and board would therefore like to extend a big and warm thank you to the company's shareholders. You're the ones who made the development of CG01 possible. The agreement with Spark Therapeutics is a fantastic milestone in CombiGene's history - after briefly celebrating this amazing success, we now roll up our sleeves and return to work. CombiGene's journey has only just begun and we will do everything to ensure that it continues to be successful.

What does the agreement with Spark Therapeutics mean from a patient perspective?

The agreement with Spark is very positive for the continued development of CombiGene's epilepsy project CG01. CombiGene now has a strong and competent partner who has the resources, knowhow, organization, and experience to take CG01 all the way through clinical development and on to the global market.

For patients with focal, drug-resistant epilepsy, this is of course good news. At the same time, one must be aware that a lot of work remains to be done. CG01 has undergone a number of preclinical studies with different purposes and the important preclinical studies in toxicology and biodistribution have just begun. Thereafter, the clinical program, i.e. human studies, will be initiated with the aim to ensure that CG01 is both safe to use and that the treatment has the intended effect. There is no guarantee that CG01 will get through the entire and very comprehensive clinical program, but the agreement with Spark is a big and very significant step forward.

Disclaimer

Combigene AB published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 09:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMBIGENE AB (PUBL)
10/26BIOSTOCK :  CombiGene's scientific founders on the agreement with Spark
AQ
10/22COMBIGENE : scientific founders talk about the quantum leap that the epilepsy project CG01..
PU
10/19COMBIGENE : This is how Spark present themselves
PU
10/18COMBIGENE : New issue of CombiGenes newsletter Ingeneious!
AQ
10/14COMBIGENE : April 11 – 13, 2022, CombiGene's Project Manager CMC Martin Linhult to p..
PU
10/12Spark Therapeutics and CombiGene AB Enter into Exclusive, Global Licensing Agreement fo..
CI
10/12BIOSTOCK :  CombiGene in billion-dollar deal with Spark Therapeutics
AQ
10/12CombiGene Shares More Than Double on $328.5 Million Epilepsy Therapy Deal
DJ
10/12CombiGene and Spark Therapeutics enter exclusive, global licensing agreement for gene t..
AQ
09/07COMBIGENE : The Analysis Guide adjusts the target price for CombiGene to SEK 21
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,8 M 1,26 M 1,26 M
Net income 2020 -29,4 M -3,41 M -3,41 M
Net cash 2020 48,9 M 5,68 M 5,68 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 270 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,21x
EV / Sales 2020 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart COMBIGENE AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
CombiGene AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMBIGENE AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jan Nilsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louise Aspenberg Chief Financial Officer
Bert Roland Kari Junno Chairman
Karin Agerman Chief Research & Development Officer
Daniela Morath Head-Corporate Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMBIGENE AB (PUBL)-0.73%31
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.25%84 921
BIONTECH SE258.67%70 618
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.63%64 231
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS22.57%61 565
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-22.12%47 753