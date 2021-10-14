CombiGene : April 11 – 13, 2022, CombiGene's Project Manager CMC Martin Linhult to present at Gene Therapy Summit in Boston, MA

CombiGene's vision is to provide patients affected by severe life-altering diseases with the prospect of a better life through novel gene therapies. CombiGene's business concept is to develop effective gene therapies for severe life-altering diseases where adequate treatment is currently lacking. Development assets are sourced from an external research network and developed to achieve clinical proof of concept. Drug candidates for common diseases will be co-developed and commercialized through strategic partnerships, while the company may manage this process on its own for drugs targeting niched patient populations.

The Company has an exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement for the CG01 project with Spark Therapeutics.

The company is public and listed on the Swedish marketplace Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Advisor is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)852 80 03 99 info@fnca.se.