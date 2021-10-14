Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CombiGene : April 11 – 13, 2022, CombiGene's Project Manager CMC Martin Linhult to present at Gene Therapy Summit in Boston, MA

10/14/2021 | 03:32am EDT
CombiGene's vision is to provide patients affected by severe life-altering diseases with the prospect of a better life through novel gene therapies. CombiGene's business concept is to develop effective gene therapies for severe life-altering diseases where adequate treatment is currently lacking. Development assets are sourced from an external research network and developed to achieve clinical proof of concept. Drug candidates for common diseases will be co-developed and commercialized through strategic partnerships, while the company may manage this process on its own for drugs targeting niched patient populations.

The Company has an exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement for the CG01 project with Spark Therapeutics.

The company is public and listed on the Swedish marketplace Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Advisor is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)852 80 03 99 info@fnca.se.

Financials
Sales 2020 10,8 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net income 2020 -29,4 M -3,38 M -3,38 M
Net cash 2020 48,9 M 5,63 M 5,63 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 325 M 37,3 M 37,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,21x
EV / Sales 2020 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 96,8%
Managers and Directors
Jan Nilsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louise Aspenberg Chief Financial Officer
Bert Roland Kari Junno Chairman
Karin Agerman Chief Research & Development Officer
Daniela Morath Head-Corporate Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMBIGENE AB (PUBL)19.68%37
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.08%84 795
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.32.72%67 795
BIONTECH SE205.94%60 235
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.25%56 883
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.27%47 045