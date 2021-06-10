General Announcement::Planned Retirement and Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

COMBINE WILL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

聯志國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 8 October 2007)

(Company Registration Number: MC-196613)

PLANNED RETIREMENT OF MR ALAN LI HIN LUN

FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Combine Will International Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform Shareholders as follows:

Mr Alan Li Hin Lun ("Mr Li"), the Chief Operating Officer of the Group, has expressed his desire to retire from active employment at a time deemed appropriate by the Board, and in this regard, the Company and Mr Li have reached an agreement for Mr Li to retire from his role with the expected date of retirement to be on or about 1 January 2022. For the purposes of ensuring proper handing over of his functions and responsibilities as well as to ensure a smoother transition, the Board has designated Mr Steven Xu YuFeng ("Mr Xu"), currently Production General Manager of PT. Combine Will Industrial Indonesia, Acting General Manager of Combine Will (Cangwu) Industrial Company Limited and Group Head of Production Excellence Centre, as understudy to Mr Li, with a view to Mr Xu assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer upon the retirement of Mr Li. To further ensure business continuity, Mr Li has agreed to continue serving the Company as Senior Consultant for a period of 2 years commencing upon his retirement as Chief Operating Officer. The Company and Mr Li will in due course enter into a service agreement in relation to his appointment as the Senior Consultant. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation for Mr Li's contribution and devotion to the Group as well as his services rendered for the past 27 years.

Further announcements (including the announcements of appointment and cessation of service containing the information in accordance with Appendix 7.4.1 and Appendix 7.4.2 as required by Listing Rule 704(7)) will be made at or closer to the time of Mr Li's retirement or as and when appropriate.

On behalf of the Board

Tam Jo Tak, Dominic

Executive Chairman and CEO

Singapore, 10 June 2021