Colombia's civil aviation authority objects to Avianca merger

BOGOTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Colombia's civil aviation
authority on Tuesday objected to a potential merger between
airline Avianca, Colombia's flag carrier, and budget airline
Viva, saying the transaction represented a risk to competition
and customer well-being.
Avianca and Viva signed a deal to merge into one group and
unify their economic rights in April as part of a strategy to
strengthen both airlines after the global aviation industry was
battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
If the merger were to complete, the combined group would
control 100% of the services offered on 16 routes, the civil
aviation authority said.
Potential competitors would face new challenges for growth
or expansion into markets affected by the bigger barriers to
entry resulting from the control that the new entity would hold
following the merger, the authority added.
"According to the law, a merger such as the one planned by
Avianca and Viva must be objected to, due to the adverse effects
on the market," the civil aviation authority said, adding the
companies may file an appeal.
Avianca did not immediately respond to the decision, while
Viva said it will revise alternatives.
Avianca exited a restructuring process late last year after
earlier filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States.
The airline has more than 130 plans and employs some 12,000
staff.
Budget carrier Viva has 23 planes and around 1,000 direct
employees.
