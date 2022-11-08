Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Combined Group Contracting Company - K.S.C. (Public)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGC   KW0EQ0602015

COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)

(CGC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-07
0.4100 KWD   -0.24%
11/07TOP NEWS: Gold Fields says won't improve Yamana takeover offer
AN
11/04TOP NEWS: Yamana bid heats up as Pan American, Agnico Eagle enter fray
AN
10/28Moody's Upgrades Polish Refiner PKN Orlen On Shareholder Nod For PGNiG Merger
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colombia's civil aviation authority objects to Avianca merger

11/08/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Colombia's civil aviation authority on Tuesday objected to a potential merger between airline Avianca, Colombia's flag carrier, and budget airline Viva, saying the transaction represented a risk to competition and customer well-being.

Avianca and Viva signed a deal to merge into one group and unify their economic rights in April as part of a strategy to strengthen both airlines after the global aviation industry was battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the merger were to complete, the combined group would control 100% of the services offered on 16 routes, the civil aviation authority said.

Potential competitors would face new challenges for growth or expansion into markets affected by the bigger barriers to entry resulting from the control that the new entity would hold following the merger, the authority added.

"According to the law, a merger such as the one planned by Avianca and Viva must be objected to, due to the adverse effects on the market," the civil aviation authority said, adding the companies may file an appeal.

Avianca did not immediately respond to the decision, while Viva said it will revise alternatives.

Avianca exited a restructuring process late last year after earlier filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. The airline has more than 130 plans and employs some 12,000 staff.

Budget carrier Viva has 23 planes and around 1,000 direct employees. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
All news about COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)
11/07TOP NEWS: Gold Fields says won't improve Yamana takeover offer
AN
11/04TOP NEWS: Yamana bid heats up as Pan American, Agnico Eagle enter fray
AN
10/28Moody's Upgrades Polish Refiner PKN Orlen On Shareholder Nod For PGNiG Merger
MT
10/27Top investor opposes Gold Fields' takeover of Yamana
RE
10/27Top investor opposes Gold Fields' takeover of Yamana
RE
10/24TOP NEWS: Gold Fields makes case for Yamana deal before investor vote
AN
10/17European Biotech Acquisition, Oculis Strike Merger Agreement
MT
10/07SolGold PLC and Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. Announced a Friendly Merger Transact..
MT
10/07SolGold PLC and Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. Announced a Friendly Merger Transact..
MT
10/07SolGold PLC and Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 146 M 472 M 472 M
Net income 2021 9,37 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net cash 2021 17,9 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,47x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 70,1 M 227 M 227 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 12 985
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)
Duration : Period :
Combined Group Contracting Company - K.S.C. (Public) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Al-Marouf Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdulrahman Mousa Al-Marouf Chairman
Mohammad Gomaa Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Technical Affairs
Mohammed Al-Awwad Deputy CEO-Human Resources & Administration
Bader Mishari Al-Humaidhi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)15.82%227
VINCI1.16%51 666
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.54%34 646
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.20%28 316
QUANTA SERVICES28.42%21 042
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.09%17 013