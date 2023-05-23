Advanced search
    CGC   KW0EQ0602015

COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)

(CGC)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-22
0.4190 KWD   -1.87%
05:55pUbs: considering all options for the swiss banking units of the…
RE
05/22UK SPAC More Acquisitions plc On Track to Complete Megasteel Buy in Q3 Amid Deal Amendments
MT
05/17UBS Expects $17 Billion Hit From Credit Suisse Takeover, Flags 'Limited' Due Diligence
MT
UBS: CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS FOR THE SWISS BANKING UNITS OF THE…

05/23/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
UBS: CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS FOR THE SWISS BANKING UNITS OF THE COMBINED GROUP


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 155 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2022 9,82 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,91x
Yield 2022 6,61%
Capitalization 71,7 M 233 M 233 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)
Duration : Period :
Combined Group Contracting Company - K.S.C. (Public) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Al-Marouf Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Rahman Mousa Al-Marouf Chairman
Mohammad Gomaa Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Technical Affairs
Mohammed Al-Awwad Deputy CEO-Human Resources & Administration
Bader Mishari Al-Humaidhi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)-7.71%238
VINCI18.23%66 989
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.31%37 592
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED11.42%36 721
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED35.25%25 409
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.19.99%24 824
