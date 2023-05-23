UBS: CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS FOR THE SWISS BANKING UNITS OF THE…

Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Kuwait
Kuwait Stock Exchange
Combined Group Contracting Company - K.S.C. (Public)
Summary
CGC
KW0EQ0602015
COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)
(CGC)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange -
2023-05-22
0.4190
KWD
-1.87%
Summary
Financials
KWD
USD
Sales 2022
155 M
502 M
502 M
Net income 2022
9,82 M
31,9 M
31,9 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,91x
Yield 2022
6,61%
Capitalization
71,7 M
233 M
233 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,50x
Nbr of Employees
2 500
Free-Float
40,8%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Al-Marouf
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Rahman Mousa Al-Marouf
Chairman
Mohammad Gomaa
Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Technical Affairs
Mohammed Al-Awwad
Deputy CEO-Human Resources & Administration
Bader Mishari Al-Humaidhi
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC)
-7.71%
238
VINCI
18.23%
66 989
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
5.31%
37 592
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
11.42%
36 721
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED
35.25%
25 409
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.
19.99%
24 824
More Results
