  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Combined Motor Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    CMH   ZAE000088050

COMBINED MOTOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CMH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
31.80 ZAR   +0.06%
04:32aCOMBINED MOTOR : Changes to the CMH Board
PU
04:22aCOMBINED MOTOR : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/08COMBINED MOTOR HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Combined Motor : Changes to the CMH Board

06/08/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Combined Motor Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1965/000270/06) Share code: CMH ISIN: ZAE000088050 ("CMH" or "the Company")

Changes to the CMH Board

Shareholders of CMH are referred to the announcement released by the Company on 11 April 2022, which confirmed that independent non-executive director, Mrs Zee Cele, has retired from the Board effective close of business on 7 June 2022. Mrs Cele was chairman of the Remuneration and Social, ethics and transformation committees, and a member of the Nominations committee.

As a consequence of Mrs Cele's retirement, the composition of various committees of the Board has changed. The amended committee members are as follows:

Remuneration Committee:

Chairman:

JA Mabena

(non-executive independent)

Members:

JS Dixon

(non-executive independent)

ME Jones

(non-executive independent)

Nominations Committee:

Chairman:

JS Dixon

(non-executive independent)

Member:

ME Jones

(non-executive independent)

JA Mabena

(non-executive independent)

Social, ethics and transformation committee:

Chairman:

JA Mabena

(non-executive independent)

Members:

JS Dixon

(non-executive independent)

BWJ Barritt

(executive)

RT Komane

(non-executive independent)

JD McIntosh

(chief executive officer)

Audit and risk assessment committee:

Chairman:

ME Jones

(non-executive independent)

Members:

AY Metu

(non-executive independent)

R Nkadimeng

(non-executive independent)

The composition of the Audit and risk assessment committee was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting of CMH held on 7 June 2022.

All changes are effective 8 June 2022.

Durban

8 June 2022

Sponsor

PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance (Pty) Ltd

Disclaimer

CMH - Combined Motor Holdings Limited published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
