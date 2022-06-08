Combined Motor : Changes to the CMH Board

Combined Motor Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1965/000270/06) Share code: CMH ISIN: ZAE000088050 ("CMH" or "the Company")

Changes to the CMH Board

Shareholders of CMH are referred to the announcement released by the Company on 11 April 2022, which confirmed that independent non-executive director, Mrs Zee Cele, has retired from the Board effective close of business on 7 June 2022. Mrs Cele was chairman of the Remuneration and Social, ethics and transformation committees, and a member of the Nominations committee.

As a consequence of Mrs Cele's retirement, the composition of various committees of the Board has changed. The amended committee members are as follows:

Remuneration Committee: Chairman: JA Mabena (non-executive independent) Members: JS Dixon (non-executive independent) ME Jones (non-executive independent) Nominations Committee: Chairman: JS Dixon (non-executive independent) Member: ME Jones (non-executive independent) JA Mabena (non-executive independent) Social, ethics and transformation committee: Chairman: JA Mabena (non-executive independent) Members: JS Dixon (non-executive independent) BWJ Barritt (executive) RT Komane (non-executive independent) JD McIntosh (chief executive officer) Audit and risk assessment committee: Chairman: ME Jones (non-executive independent) Members: AY Metu (non-executive independent) R Nkadimeng (non-executive independent)

The composition of the Audit and risk assessment committee was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting of CMH held on 7 June 2022.

All changes are effective 8 June 2022.

Durban

8 June 2022

