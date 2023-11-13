Comcast Corporation Stock price
Equities
CMCSA
US20030N1019
Wireless Telecommunications Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|41.47 USD
|-1.06%
|-2.21%
|+18.73%
Nov. 11
Hollywood actors win streaming bonuses under new contract
|RE
Nov. 11
Hollywood actors' contract clears union board, heads to member vote
|RE
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|121 B
|Sales 2024 *
|123 B
|Capitalization
|169 B
|Net income 2023 *
|14.94 B
|Net income 2024 *
|15.40 B
|EV / Sales 2023 *
2,17x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|92.77 B
|Net Debt 2024 *
|92.55 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
2,12x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
11,7x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
10,5x
|Employees
|186,000
|Yield 2023 *
2,77%
|Yield 2024 *
2,99%
|Free-Float
|81.32%
|1 day
|-0.97%
|1 week
|-2.43%
|Current month
|+0.34%
|1 month
|-5.43%
|3 months
|-11.02%
|6 months
|+3.06%
|Current year
|+18.47%
1 week
40.77
42.46
1 month
37.92
44.70
Current year
34.63
47.46
1 year
33.21
47.46
3 years
28.39
61.80
5 years
28.39
61.80
10 years
23.38
61.80
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Brian Roberts CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|64
|1986
Michael Cavanagh PSD
|President
|57
|2015
Jason Armstrong DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|2020
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Brian Roberts CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|64
|1986
Kenneth Bacon BRD
|Director/Board Member
|68
|2002
Asuka Nakahara BRD
|Director/Board Member
|67
|2017
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|14.05%
|323 M€
|-0.75%
|-
|8.77%
|94 M€
|0.00%
|8.77%
|3 M€
|+38.45%
|-
|8.25%
|1 M€
|-2.57%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|41.51
|-0.95%
|4 054 303
|23-11-10
|41.91
|+2.52%
|20,077,756
|23-11-09
|40.88
|-1.54%
|25,986,914
|23-11-08
|41.52
|-1.24%
|18,889,267
|23-11-07
|42.04
|-0.99%
|19,771,373
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 13, 2023 at 11:04 am EST
More about the company
Comcast Corporation is one of the leading American cable operators. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - cable services (53.3%): video and television channel access services, Internet access (No. 1 in the United States), and telephone services; - content production and distribution (25.5%): entertainment programs, sports programs, etc.; - operation of theme parks (6.1%); - other (15.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (79.4%), Europe (11%), and other (9.6%).
Calendar
2024-01-01 - U.S. Currency
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
32
Last Close Price
41.91USD
Average target price
49.31USD
Spread / Average Target
+17.67%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+18.47%
|169 B $
|+73.73%
|11 243 M $
|-29.77%
|4 435 M $
|+1.13%
|2 570 M $
|-14.70%
|2 434 M $
|-38.42%
|2 136 M $
|+2.80%
|1 707 M $
|+40.00%
|1 309 M $
|-41.16%
|837 M $
|-9.96%
|386 M $