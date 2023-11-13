Comcast Corporation is one of the leading American cable operators. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - cable services (53.3%): video and television channel access services, Internet access (No. 1 in the United States), and telephone services; - content production and distribution (25.5%): entertainment programs, sports programs, etc.; - operation of theme parks (6.1%); - other (15.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (79.4%), Europe (11%), and other (9.6%).

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services