Stock CMCSA COMCAST CORPORATION
PDF Report : Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation Stock price

CMCSA

US20030N1019

Wireless Telecommunications Services

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
 11:34:04 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Comcast Corporation 5-day change 1st Jan Change
41.47 USD -1.06% -2.21% +18.73%
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 121 B Sales 2024 * 123 B Capitalization 169 B
Net income 2023 * 14.94 B Net income 2024 * 15.40 B EV / Sales 2023 *
2,17x
Net Debt 2023 * 92.77 B Net Debt 2024 * 92.55 B EV / Sales 2024 *
2,12x
P/E ratio 2023 *
11,7x
P/E ratio 2024 *
10,5x
Employees 186,000
Yield 2023 *
2,77%
Yield 2024 *
2,99%
Free-Float 81.32%
Chart Comcast Corporation

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Comcast Corporation

Hollywood actors win streaming bonuses under new contract RE
Hollywood actors' contract clears union board, heads to member vote RE
Post-strike Hollywood rushes to get film, TV sets humming RE
From 'Nanny' to negotiator, Fran Drescher rallied actors to new labor deal RE
Wickes backs outlook; STV returns gain AN
Communications Services Up With Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup DJ
Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading MT
Top Stories at Midday: Weight Loss Drugs Fuel Profits; Uber and Lyft Settle With NY; Six Flags, Cedar Fair Join Forces; Disney Finishes Hulu Purchase; Bankman-Fried Jury Deliberates MT
Walt Disney to Acquire Remaining Stake in Hulu from NBC Universal for $8.61 Billion MT
North American Morning Briefing : Mood Lifted on Hopes Rate-Hike Cycle Has Peaked DJ
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher Ahead -2- DJ
Actors, Hollywood studios still at odds on AI and other issues, union says RE
Disney to Buy Comcast Stake in Hulu for About $8.61 Billion DJ
Disney to buy remaining 33% stake in Comcast's Hulu stake RE
Analyst Recommendations on Comcast Corporation

Barclays Cuts Price Target on Comcast to $44 From $47, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating MT
Scotiabank Downgrades Comcast to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform With $49 Price Target MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Comcast, Intel, Merck, Roblox...
Seaport Initiates Comcast at Buy With $53 Price Target, Likes Recurring Cash Flows of Broadband Offering MT
Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Comcast to $52 From $51, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Press releases Comcast Corporation

Comcast to Participate in UBS Investor Conference BU
Comcast Business Technology Empowers California Small Business to Compete with Big Name Brands AQ
FreeWheel Introduces New Solution to Enable Publishers to Unlock Faster Audience Activation Across Screens BU
New Xumo and Comcast Advertising Report Finds 84% of Advertisers Will Increase FAST Investments in 2024 as Consumer Awareness and Usage Reaches New Heights BU
News in other languages on Comcast Corporation

Wall Street : une flambée des taux casse le rallye haussier
Wall Street : une flambée des taux casse le rallye haussier
Hollywood, accordo provvisorio tra sindacato attori e studios, stop a sciopero
Hollywood-Schauspieler beenden Streik - Einigung mit Filmstudios
Disney réduit les frais et Disney+ reprend des couleurs
Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.97%
1 week-2.43%
Current month+0.34%
1 month-5.43%
3 months-11.02%
6 months+3.06%
Current year+18.47%
Highs and lows

1 week
40.77
Extreme 40.765
42.46
1 month
37.92
Extreme 37.915
44.70
Current year
34.63
Extreme 34.63
47.46
1 year
33.21
Extreme 33.205
47.46
3 years
28.39
Extreme 28.39
61.80
5 years
28.39
Extreme 28.39
61.80
10 years
23.38
Extreme 23.38
61.80
Managers and Directors - Comcast Corporation

Managers TitleAgeSince
Brian Roberts CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 64 1986
Michael Cavanagh PSD
 President 57 2015
Jason Armstrong DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - 2020
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Brian Roberts CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 64 1986
Kenneth Bacon BRD
 Director/Board Member 68 2002
Asuka Nakahara BRD
 Director/Board Member 67 2017
ETFs positioned on Comcast Corporation

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
AGF U.S. MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND - USD ETF AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund - USD
14.05% 323 M€ -0.75% -
AMUNDI S&P GLOBAL COMMUNICATION SERVICES ESG UCITS ETF DR EUR (A) ETF Amundi S&P Global Communication Services ESG UCITS ETF DR EUR (A)
8.77% 94 M€ 0.00%
AMUNDI S&P GLOBAL COMMUNICATION SERVICES ESG UCITS ETF DR EUR (D) ETF Amundi S&P Global Communication Services ESG UCITS ETF DR EUR (D)
8.77% 3 M€ +38.45% -
ROUNDHILL IO DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE ETF - USD ETF Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF - USD
8.25% 1 M€ -2.57%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 41.51 -0.95% 4 054 303
23-11-10 41.91 +2.52% 20,077,756
23-11-09 40.88 -1.54% 25,986,914
23-11-08 41.52 -1.24% 18,889,267
23-11-07 42.04 -0.99% 19,771,373

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 13, 2023 at 11:04 am EST

Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is one of the leading American cable operators. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - cable services (53.3%): video and television channel access services, Internet access (No. 1 in the United States), and telephone services; - content production and distribution (25.5%): entertainment programs, sports programs, etc.; - operation of theme parks (6.1%); - other (15.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (79.4%), Europe (11%), and other (9.6%).
Sector
Wireless Telecommunications Services
Calendar
2024-01-01 - U.S. Currency
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Comcast Corporation

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
32
Last Close Price
41.91USD
Average target price
49.31USD
Spread / Average Target
+17.67%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Satellite Service Operators

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION Stock Comcast Corporation
+18.47% 169 B $
CHINA SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD. Stock China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.
+73.73% 11 243 M $
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. Stock Iridium Communications Inc.
-29.77% 4 435 M $
GLOBALSTAR, INC. Stock Globalstar, Inc.
+1.13% 2 570 M $
SES S.A. Stock SES S.A.
-14.70% 2 434 M $
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Stock Eutelsat Communications
-38.42% 2 136 M $
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY Stock Al Yah Satellite Communication Company
+2.80% 1 707 M $
SKY PERFECT JSAT HOLDINGS INC. Stock SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.
+40.00% 1 309 M $
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Stock EchoStar Corporation
-41.16% 837 M $
AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. Stock AST SpaceMobile, Inc.
-9.96% 386 M $
Satellite Service Operators
