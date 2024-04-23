Free Feature Supercharges Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Devices with Gig Speed On the Go

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile devices can now connect to millions of new “Xfinity Mobile” hotspots and receive Internet speeds over WiFi up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). By delivering a faster connection over Xfinity’s WiFi network, Comcast is helping ensure customers can stream, game, chat, download and surf wherever they are.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409929896/en/

Comcast delivers gig speeds to Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today 90 percent of the mobile data traffic on Xfinity Mobile devices travels over WiFi, not cellular. With more than 23 million WiFi hotspots giving customers a speed boost, Xfinity Mobile continues to deliver a better experience to support data-intensive applications when traditional cellular networks can’t keep up. Comcast has invested more than $20B over the past five years to upgrade and expand the Xfinity network and introduce new innovative features like WiFi Boost to support the constantly increasing number of connected devices consumers use both inside and outside of the home.

“We’re supercharging hotspots to unlock the full potential of our customers’ mobile devices and give you the boost you need, when you need it, to download a large file, stream a live sporting event, or host an important video call,” said Kohposh Kuda, senior vice president, Xfinity Mobile, Comcast. “A billion devices connect to WiFi over our network because it delivers a superior experience. We’ve invested billions of dollars in a network that can support the massive growth in data consumption and our WiFi Boost upgrade is a huge win for our mobile customers.”

As consumers increasingly want to enjoy experiences on the go, Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile are tapping into the nation’s largest and most powerful WiFi network to deliver their customers even more speed. The extensive availability of WiFi is a major reason why Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile are the fastest mobile services1 in Comcast areas.

Powered by a World-Class Network

WiFi Boost is made possible by Comcast’s fiber-based network which has been built to deliver an exceptional Internet experience, ubiquitously, to the more than 60 million homes and businesses and across more than 23 million WiFi hotspots in Comcast’s footprint. It is a culmination of years of research, technological breakthroughs, and massive investments, including more than $20 billion since 2018 alone, in development and infrastructure.

Fast speed is an important feature of a comprehensive connectivity experience that also combines this powerful network with sophisticated hardware and software to deliver incredible benefits to consumers, including 99.99 percent reliability, advanced cybersecurity protection, low latency, access to streaming content, and more.

Unlimited Plans Designed for Savings

Xfinity Mobile offers unlimited data plans for its Xfinity Internet customers and now those data plans are simpler and more affordable than ever. As customers add more lines, the more they save. Customers on unlimited plans get free calling and texting to Canada and Mexico from the United States. Unlimited customers also receive calling, texting, and roaming free to the U.S. when visiting Canada and Mexico.

With free access to up to gig-speed WiFi through the Xfinity network, unlimited data plans designed to save money, and the most popular devices, Comcast has emerged as one of the fastest growing mobile providers in the country with Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile. The services have combined to add more than 6.5 million lines since launching in 2017 and have a long runway for sustained growth ahead. Both are offered as a value-added benefit to Internet customers who regularly rank Xfinity among the leading mobile providers in customer satisfaction.

For more information or to sign up for Xfinity Mobile, visit an Xfinity Store or www.xfinity.com/mobile.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

1 Based on consumer testing of mobile WiFi and cellular data performance from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data in Q4 '23 for Comcast service areas, including its WiFi footprint, verified by Ookla for Comcast’s analysis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409929896/en/