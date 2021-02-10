Ad software company Viant valued at $2.5 bln in Nasdaq debut

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Viant Technology Inc jumped 76% in their market debut on Wednesday, giving the advertising software company a market capitalization of $2.53 billion.

Viant's shares opened at $44, well above their initial public offering price of $25 per share. The company offered 10 million shares in the IPO, raising about $250 million.

Founded in 1998 by brothers Tim, Chris and Russ Vanderhook, Viant offers a cloud-based platform that allows ad buyers to plan, create, execute and measure their digital advertising investments.

"For us, it was really seizing on this transition that's happening within digital advertising, a move away from cookies or device tracking, more towards people-based," Chief Operating Officer Tim Vanderhook told Reuters.

People-based marketing uses an individual's identifiable information, such as an e-mail address, to track their activity across devices and browsers and it has proved to be more effective than cookie-based marketing.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Vanderhook said marketers are selecting people-based platforms for their advertising needs.

For the year ended Dec. 21, 2019, Viant reported a profit of $9.9 million on revenue of $164.9 million.

BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank were the lead underwriters for Viant's offering. (Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)