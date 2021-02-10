Ad software company Viant valued at $2.5 bln in Nasdaq debut

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Viant Technology Inc
jumped 76% in their market debut on Wednesday, giving the
advertising software company a market capitalization of $2.53
billion.
Viant's shares opened at $44, well above their initial
public offering price of $25 per share. The company offered 10
million shares in the IPO, raising about $250 million.
Founded in 1998 by brothers Tim, Chris and Russ Vanderhook,
Viant offers a cloud-based platform that allows ad buyers to
plan, create, execute and measure their digital advertising
investments.
"For us, it was really seizing on this transition that's
happening within digital advertising, a move away from cookies
or device tracking, more towards people-based," Chief Operating
Officer Tim Vanderhook told Reuters.
People-based marketing uses an individual's identifiable
information, such as an e-mail address, to track their activity
across devices and browsers and it has proved to be more
effective than cookie-based marketing.
Chief Executive Officer Chris Vanderhook said marketers are
selecting people-based platforms for their advertising needs.
For the year ended Dec. 21, 2019, Viant reported a profit of
$9.9 million on revenue of $164.9 million.
BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank were the lead
underwriters for Viant's offering.
