Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ad software company Viant valued at $2.5 bln in Nasdaq debut

02/10/2021 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Viant Technology Inc jumped 76% in their market debut on Wednesday, giving the advertising software company a market capitalization of $2.53 billion.

Viant's shares opened at $44, well above their initial public offering price of $25 per share. The company offered 10 million shares in the IPO, raising about $250 million.

Founded in 1998 by brothers Tim, Chris and Russ Vanderhook, Viant offers a cloud-based platform that allows ad buyers to plan, create, execute and measure their digital advertising investments.

"For us, it was really seizing on this transition that's happening within digital advertising, a move away from cookies or device tracking, more towards people-based," Chief Operating Officer Tim Vanderhook told Reuters.

People-based marketing uses an individual's identifiable information, such as an e-mail address, to track their activity across devices and browsers and it has proved to be more effective than cookie-based marketing.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Vanderhook said marketers are selecting people-based platforms for their advertising needs.

For the year ended Dec. 21, 2019, Viant reported a profit of $9.9 million on revenue of $164.9 million.

BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank were the lead underwriters for Viant's offering. (Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -1.05% 52.2 Delayed Quote.0.61%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.55% 13930.495531 Delayed Quote.8.53%
UBS GROUP AG 0.44% 13.74 Delayed Quote.9.70%
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
06:15aAd software company Viant valued at $2.5 bln in Nasdaq debut
RE
05:14aCOMCAST : NBC Olympics to Provide Unprecedented Network Coverage of Tokyo Olympi..
PU
04:10aCOMCAST : Sky Zero's One Year Anniversary
PU
02/09Lyft says cost cuts, coming ride recovery could bring third-quarter profit
RE
02/09COMCAST : Benchmark Capital Adjusts Comcast's Price Target to $70 From $65, Main..
MT
02/09COMCAST : RISE to Award $5 Million in Grants to BIPOC-Owned, Small Businesses
BU
02/09COMCAST : RISE to Award $5 Million in Grants to Small Businesses
PU
02/07COMCAST : Sport streaming firm DAZN leads race for Serie A domestic TV rights - ..
RE
02/04COMCAST : Launches Black Experience on Xfinity Channel, Endorsed by African Amer..
BU
02/04COMCAST CORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 112 B - -
Net income 2021 11 473 M - -
Net Debt 2021 86 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 241 B 241 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 59,89 $
Last Close Price 52,72 $
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Chief Diversity Officer & EVP-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION0.61%241 492
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY3.88%341 463
VIACOMCBS INC.47.69%33 967
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-0.76%14 783
FORMULA ONE GROUP6.24%10 374
RTL GROUP S.A.17.46%8 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ