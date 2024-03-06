BUILD's FamBiz Makes Reimagining a Family Business into an Entrepreneurship Adventure for Youth in Grades 7-12

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILD.org, a national 25-year industry leader in youth entrepreneurship education, has partnered with Comcast NBCUniversal to announce the launch of "BUILD's FamBiz CEO Simulation Game." Designed for students in grades 7-12, this educator-led, free, and innovative entrepreneurship simulation game sparks engagement in the classroom while introducing youth to the fundamental skills and mindsets they need to lead in school and in life. By co-designing FamBiz with teachers and students, BUILD strives to support educators with dynamic offerings that boost student engagement and learning.

"Unlocking the potential of education lies in harnessing the power of gamification to ignite engagement and foster deeper learning," says Principal Amen Rahh, CEO, Knowlej. "BUILD's new entrepreneurial CEO simulation game, FamBiz, empowers educators to integrate social-emotional learning into their classrooms. It's exactly the kind of dynamic, youth-centered experience we need in schools to boost engagement and bring learning to life."

FamBiz marks a significant departure from traditional classroom learning, offering students an opportunity to take on the role of a CEO and confront the challenge of revitalizing a struggling family business and the community it serves. Through this uniquely engaging and immersive educational experience, students must navigate the delicate balance between community impact, effective teamwork, and personal well-being while trying to make a profit.

By blending the dynamic storytelling, decision-making, and fun of gaming with experiential learning, FamBiz encourages students to develop critical skills while fostering a passion for entrepreneurial thinking. This initiative underscores BUILD's and Comcast's shared commitment to achieving digital equity as a tool to help us grow the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and changemakers.

"We're thrilled to unveil FamBiz, a simulation game that transforms entrepreneurship into an adventure. It not only ignites students' enthusiasm but also sparks the motivation to lead, innovate, and succeed in school and in life. By partnering with Comcast's Project UP, we are ensuring every young person in America can develop digital skills and find pathways to economic mobility," said Thais Rezende, President and Interim CEO of BUILD.org.

Comcast's grant to help BUILD create FamBiz is part of Project UP, the company's $1 billion initiative to connect people to the Internet and advance digital equity and economic mobility through programs and community partnerships that open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky.

"We are so pleased to be a funding partner to BUILD in designing and delivering FamBiz, an innovative learning solution that will teach students important entrepreneurial and life skills," said Gwyneth Gaul, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Philanthropy, Comcast NBCUniversal. "Gamifying learning continues to be essential in students' development, engagement and retention. By making curriculums digital, fun and accessible, BUILD is meeting students where they are."

Features and benefits of FamBiz:

Engaging Learning for Students: FamBiz offers an immersive experience for students in grades 7-12, propelling them into the role of CEO of their own cookie company. They must make critical decisions about team dynamics, product development, marketing, consumer research, and community engagement that shape their entrepreneurial journey.





FamBiz offers an immersive experience for students in grades 7-12, propelling them into the role of CEO of their own cookie company. They must make critical decisions about team dynamics, product development, marketing, consumer research, and community engagement that shape their entrepreneurial journey. Enhanced Social and Emotional Learning (SEL): Through a choice-based simulation game, students develop problem-solving, self-management, and grit, exploring their interests and strengths while fostering a deeper understanding of well-being and relationships.





Through a choice-based simulation game, students develop problem-solving, self-management, and grit, exploring their interests and strengths while fostering a deeper understanding of well-being and relationships. Interactive Decision-Making Scenarios : Engage students with real-time choices, enhancing critical thinking and decision-making skills crucial for entrepreneurial success in a fun, low-risk environment.





: Engage students with real-time choices, enhancing critical thinking and decision-making skills crucial for entrepreneurial success in a fun, low-risk environment. Growth Tracking and Entrepreneurial Mindset Development: Gain insights into each student's performance, tailor feedback, and develop personalized growth plans for their entrepreneurial journey.

Educators are provided with a comprehensive toolkit, including lesson plans, discussion guides, and assessment tools, to seamlessly integrate FamBiz into existing curricula. The simulation game, accessible through an online platform, requires only a computer with internet access, facilitating ease of adoption for educators and students alike.

BUILD.org and DonorsChoose also jointly launched an incentive program for FamBiz with financial support from Comcast. The first 1,000 eligible educators to complete all requirements for FamBiz will receive a $300 DonorsChoose gift card to fund a project in their classroom or organization. To date, FamBiz has had sign ups from over 1,000 educators in more than 700 schools and community-based organizations spanning 500 cities. Over 14,000 student FamBiz accounts have been created, with 7,000 students already completing the game and earning badges.

Educators can access FamBiz by visiting https://build.org/fambiz/ and creating an account. The CEO simulation game allows for flexible implementation, ranging from a 1-hour session to a week-long experience.

FamBiz will also be featured at the SXSW EDU, March 4-7, 2024.

Testimonials:

"FamBiz is a game-changer in education. My students are not just learning business concepts; they're actively applying them in a real-world simulation." - Teacher

"I never thought learning about entrepreneurship could be this fun! FamBiz turned the classroom into a real business, and I got to be the CEO." - Student

For more information or to start the journey with FamBiz, please contact: partnerships@build.org .

Contact Info:

Brian Costanzo

BUILD.org

bcostanzo@build.org

K. Kim Atterbury

Comcast Corporation

k.kim_atterbury@comcast.com

About BUILD.org:

Founded in 1999, BUILD is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to use entrepreneurship to ignite the power of youth from under-resourced communities to build Career success, Entrepreneurial Mindsets, and Opportunity. BUILD utilizes entrepreneurship education to elevate youth and propel them to academic and career success while empowering them to become the CEOs of their own lives. BUILD has trained over 1,500 educators in over 1,000 cities across the US. Last year, BUILD reached 55,000 high school students via their digital design challenges and in-school entrepreneurship programming. For more information, visit www.build.org.

About Comcast Corporation:

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.

