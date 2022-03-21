COMCAST EXPANDING SERVICE TERRITORY, BRINGING FULL SUITE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO SILVERTON, OREGON

DGAP-News: Comcast Washington

Comcast Oregon/SW Washington today announced its plan to expand its network to Silverton, Oregon, enabling nearly 5,000 Oregonians access to its state-of-the-art broadband network. The $10.6 million project will allow residents to access Xfinity Internet, delivering speeds of up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps), and Comcast Business will enable speeds up to 10 Gbps for commercial customers.

Over the last three years, Comcast has invested more than half a billion dollars in the state to improve the network, support the community, and ensure residents, students and businesses remain connected to the internet during the pandemic. The Silverton expansion is part of a broader plan to bring Comcast's network to more Oregonians.

'Comcast operates with the fundamental belief that connecting people to the power of broadband technology can be life changing,' said David Tashjian, regional senior vice president of Comcast Oregon/SW Washington. 'That's why we are committed to bridging the digital divide for Oregon/SW Washington residents - not only with our network expansions and investments, but also with our lnternet Essentials program, which brings fast, affordable internet to those who need it most.'

Tashjian describes the expansion as strategic. 'We're also exploring expansions into additional communities adjacent to our footprint.'

Construction is slated to begin in the early spring with building the fiber backbone. Some customers will be able to connect to services in late 2022, with completion of the network throughout Silverton in 2023.

'I know there's a lot of interest in Comcast,' says Silverton Mayor Kyle Palmer. 'As a mayor, I want to have more choices, and I want residents to have better choices, and I want to have fewer people bugging me all the time saying they're upset at their service.'

Mayor Palmer went on to say, 'I was talking to one of your technicians who lives here in Silverton and he said to me, 'I hope we expand to Silverton soon,' and I replied, 'Yes, as soon as possible. Yesterday would be pretty good.' And now you are headed here, and I'm very happy to hear that.'

The leader of Silverton's Chamber of Commerce is also excited about the new services that Comcast Business will bring to help with the city's economic development. 'I love the fact that our businesses will have another choice in providers,' said Stacy Palmer, director, Silverton Chamber of Commerce. 'We have a strong tourism-based historic downtown and I know the services Comcast brings will be welcomed by our service and retail businesses.'

Along with its products and services, Comcast will bring its Community Impact programs to Silverton. Earlier this year, Comcast announced a $1 billion commitment over ten years in continued support of digital equity, including its Lift Zones initiative, which has established WiFi-connected spaces in 25 community centers around Oregon/SW Washington for students and adults.

Comcast Oregon/SW Washington has more than 1,000 employees who serve more than one million residential and business customers throughout the state. Comcast is Oregon/SW Washington's provider of Xfinity video, high-speed Internet, smart home and phone services. Comcast operates Xfinity retail stores throughout Oregon/SW Washington, which feature a welcoming and modern retail environment that highlights the complete line of Xfinity home and Comcast Business technology offerings, including Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Internet. To learn more about Comcast in Oregon/SW Washington, visit: https://oregon.comcast.com.

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION: Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

