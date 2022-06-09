Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:38 2022-06-09 pm EDT
42.56 USD   -0.67%
02:24pComcast names conor mc carthy director of government and regulatory affairs in washington
EQ
02:23pComcast names conor mc carthy director of government and regulatory affairs in washington
AQ
12:31pNew Report from Comcast Advertising Finds Optimal Balance for TV and Streaming Advertising, Including Significant Portion Dedicated to Streaming
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COMCAST NAMES CONOR MC CARTHY DIRECTOR OF GOVERNMENT AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS IN WASHINGTON

06/09/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
DGAP-News: Comcast Washington
COMCAST NAMES CONOR MC CARTHY DIRECTOR OF GOVERNMENT AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS IN WASHINGTON

09.06.2022 / 20:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast today announced Conor McCarthy as the new director of government and regulatory affairs in Washington. Drawing from his more than 17 years of experience as a lawyer, real estate manager, and Tacoma City Council member, McCarthy will develop and implement the strategy for government affairs and public policy issues and foster relationships on behalf of the company with elected officials, business leaders, and community influencers.

McCarthy will resign from the Tacoma City Council, effective June 22, 2022 and join Comcast on June 27, 2022. In his new role at Comcast, McCarthy’s primary responsibilities will include leading the Government Affairs franchising and regulatory team in developing and implementing comprehensive strategies relating to franchising and pole attachment policy, political, outreach campaigns, coalition building, growth, expansion, regulatory, and public policy matters.

"Conor has made a positive impact in the community as a city council member, volunteer and attorney, and he will continue to do so as member of Comcast" said Terry Davis, Comcast Senior Director for External Affairs. “His deep legal, contracting, and government affairs backgrounds are going to add value for how Comcast serves our customers, the community and drives our business. We're very fortunate to have someone with his qualities, stature and experience join our team at Comcast."

McCarthy most recently served as a member of the Tacoma City Council and as a private practice and business attorney. He provided real estate and construction legal counsel for private and public clients, including in-house counsel for developers and counsel for Port Districts and Municipal Government. Before that, he spent five years as a Real Estate Manager for the City of Tacoma & Tacoma Public Utilities and was responsible for overseeing all City and utility real estate transactions and property management.

McCarthy is committed to community involvement in Tacoma and Pierce County. He served as co-chair for the Tacoma Pierce County Opioid Task Force, and as a board director for Tacoma Community House, Safe Streets, Workforce Central, and South Sound 911. Conor resides in Tacoma with his spouse and two boys. Conor and his family spend weekends and free time hiking, beach combing, exploring the outdoors, and attending youth sports events.

Comcast is deeply committed to Washington, where our thousands of employees serve more than 1.7 million residential and business customers throughout our state footprint. Comcast is Washington’s leading media and technology provider that connects people and businesses to resources and moments that matter.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contact Details

Comcast

Andy Colley

Andy_Colley@Comcast.com

Company Website

https://washington.comcast.com/


News Source: News Direct

09.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Comcast Washington
United States
ISIN: US20030N1019
EQS News ID: 1372505

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1372505  09.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372505&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 123 B - -
Net income 2022 14 726 M - -
Net Debt 2022 87 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,9%
